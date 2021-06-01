Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murdering north London flower seller

Tony Eastlake was knifed to death in a broad daylight attack on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a flower seller who was stabbed to death close to his stall in north London.

Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the "flower man of Islington" by customers and his local community, died from a knife wound on Saturday.

The father-of-one was attacked on Essex Road just before 5.30pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard said a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The force added that the suspect was believed to be known to the victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: "Our dedicated team of officers have worked tirelessly since Saturday evening to identify the person suspected of the murder of Tony Eastlake.

"I hope this brings some reassurance to the community after what was an incredibly traumatic and unsettling incident that has cost the life of a well loved and respected man.

"I can confirm that this attack is not believed to have occurred as a result of a robbery."

Tributes at a vigil for Mr Eastlake at his stall at Essex Road Station. Picture: PA

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have urged members of the public who live in or may have been driving through the area to check CCTV and dashcam footage for information.

In a loving tribute following his death, Mr Eastlake’s family said he had been working on his flower stall since he was 14 years old.

They said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man.

"A man who was loved by everybody in the Islington community, who is remembered as kind and caring and always laughing, but most importantly a father who leaves behind a devastated family."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.