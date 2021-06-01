Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murdering north London flower seller

1 June 2021, 17:56 | Updated: 1 June 2021, 18:03

Tony Eastlake was knifed to death in a broad daylight attack on Saturday
Tony Eastlake was knifed to death in a broad daylight attack on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a flower seller who was stabbed to death close to his stall in north London.

Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the "flower man of Islington" by customers and his local community, died from a knife wound on Saturday.

The father-of-one was attacked on Essex Road just before 5.30pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Tributes flood in for flower seller stabbed to death near his stall in north London

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard said a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The force added that the suspect was believed to be known to the victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: "Our dedicated team of officers have worked tirelessly since Saturday evening to identify the person suspected of the murder of Tony Eastlake.

"I hope this brings some reassurance to the community after what was an incredibly traumatic and unsettling incident that has cost the life of a well loved and respected man.

"I can confirm that this attack is not believed to have occurred as a result of a robbery."

Tributes at a vigil for Mr Eastlake at his stall at Essex Road Station
Tributes at a vigil for Mr Eastlake at his stall at Essex Road Station. Picture: PA

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have urged members of the public who live in or may have been driving through the area to check CCTV and dashcam footage for information.

In a loving tribute following his death, Mr Eastlake’s family said he had been working on his flower stall since he was 14 years old.

They said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man.

"A man who was loved by everybody in the Islington community, who is remembered as kind and caring and always laughing, but most importantly a father who leaves behind a devastated family."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Top nurses claim Covid-19 guidance for NHS staff "falls short"

Top nurses claim new NHS Covid-19 infection advice 'falls short'
Lord Sumption told LBC there is no justification for delaying the 21 June lockdown end date

'No justification for delaying 21 June lockdown end date', Lord Sumption argues
Riders were rescued after the Grand National rollercoaster failed part way up a slope

Dozens rescued from 62ft Blackpool rollercoaster after ride breaks down
E-scooters are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles in the UK

Man caught drink-driving on e-scooter handed 19-month ban

Police dog Kaiser is facing weeks off work after being stabbed multiple times

Police dog 'lucky to be alive' after being stabbed in head five times during knife attack
Weijing Wang

Huawei executive and cybersecurity expert accused of spying for China in Poland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'

'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

'Discouraged' black ex-PC stopped and searched by colleagues when off duty

'Discouraged' black ex-PC stopped and searched by colleagues when off duty
'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC
Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

Business minister criticised over 'shambolic' interview on new apprentice scheme
David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London