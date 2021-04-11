Man, 34, charged with murder of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton

11 April 2021, 07:45

Sir Richard Sutton died at a property in Dorset
Sir Richard Sutton died at a property in Dorset. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton.

Sir Richard, who owned a string of top hotels in London, died on Wednesday during an "incident" at a property near Gillingham, Dorset, police said.

Officers said a woman in her 60s was seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Sir Richard Sutton Ltd said the woman is Anne Schreiber, who was "a hugely important part of Sir Richard's life" having cared for him for a "long period", and wished her "a swift and full recovery".

Police at a cordon at the junction of Moor Lane and Langham Lane in Gillingham, Dorset, following the death of Sir Richard Sutton
Police at a cordon at the junction of Moor Lane and Langham Lane in Gillingham, Dorset, following the death of Sir Richard Sutton. Picture: PA

Thomas Schreiber, from the Gillingham area, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving and is due before magistrates in Poole on Monday.

The spokesman added: "Though separated, Sir Richard also remained on good terms with his wife, Lady Fiamma, and very close to their children, who are mourning the loss of a devoted father.

"Employees across the group have been united in their shock at what has happened and will need time to come to terms with the loss of such an influential figure."

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family and all of those affected by this terrible incident.

"Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service.

"As a result, Dorset Police have been authorised to formally charge Thomas Schreiber with the murder of Sir Richard, attempted murder of the injured woman and dangerous driving."

Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year with an estimated family fortune of £301 million - a rise of £83 million on the previous year.

The guide says Sir Richard's company owns London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.

He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in West Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

