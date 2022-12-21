Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in 'exceptionally brutal' attack

Ailish Walsh. Picture: Go Fund Me

By Fran Way

A man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in an ‘exceptionally brutal’ attack appeared at the Old Bailey today.

Police were called to a home on Rectory Road in Stoke Newington at around 10.20pm on December 15.

Ailish Walsh, 28, had suffered 40 puncture wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was thought to be 22 weeks pregnant.

Today Liam Taylor, 37, from Hackney, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from custody charged with her murder.

Prosecutor Jane Osborne KC described the attack on Ms Walsh as ‘exceptionally brutal’.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for March 8 with a three-week trial at the Old Bailey from October 16 next year.

Friends and family set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for Ailish’s memory to fly her body back to her family in Ireland.

So far £10,000 has been raised.