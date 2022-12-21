Exclusive

Strikes could mean police are too busy filling in for the NHS to tackle burglaries and stabbings, Met chief warns

Sir Mark Rowley said the strikes could mean officers have less time for crimes like burglaries and stabbings. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Police may be spending too much time dealing with people's mental health crises amid the NHS strikes to tackle crimes like burglaries and stabbings, the head of the Metropolitan Police has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday, Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said that the strikes by nurses and ambulance workers were "dragging police officers away from protecting Londoners".

"The thing that concerns me most, frankly, is if we have more mental health and other [social] work falling into our lap, we stop responding to burglaries and stabbings and other offences," he said.

Tens of thousands of NHS workers have gone on strike in two separate disputes over pay, with ambulance workers the latest to walk out on Wednesday.

There are fears that the strikes could stretch on for months, with ministers still refusing to negotiate a higher pay deal than the package recommended by an independent body last year.

The head of a union representing ambulance workers and the health secretary Steve Barclay have traded public blows, with both accusing the other of putting patients' lives at risk amid the strikes.

Ambulance workers are striking today over pay. Picture: Getty

Read more: Don't try home births if you're pregnant during ambulance strikes, health sec warns

Sir Mark said on Wednesday that "clearly the strikes themselves are a matter for those organisations", but added that he was worried about officers being "distracted" by having to fill in for NHS staff.

He said that means "you’re dragging police officers away from protecting Londoners.

Officers are worried they will have less time to respond to stabbings amid the NHS strikes. Picture: Getty

"I’m concerned that if the NHS is going to struggle more during the strikes then that will be more police time distracted filling in for other people and not protecting Londoners from crime," he added.

Police officers are the only people legally banned from striking in the UK, although ministers are discussing making railway workers and NHS staff commit to minimum service levels even during industrial action.

Read more: 'Let me sack bad police officers quicker' says Met chief, with thousands of London cops simply not doing their jobs

Read more: 'I've shed a tear over misconduct report': Met chief Sir Mark Rowley says hundreds of officers should be sacked

Sir Mark added: "I think my officers will find it galling that they’re filling in for this work when they’re not allowed to strike - they have no desire to, they want to work and protect London - and yet they’re filling in for other public servants who are striking."

With railway workers striking for much of December, officers who live on the outskirts of London or outside it have faced struggles to get into work.

Sir Mark Rowley said officers were 'resilient'. Picture: Getty

Sir Mark said: "It’s going to be pretty chaotic for officers, some of them will be sleeping on friends’ floors, some of them will be sleeping locally.

"They are used to pretty unpredictable hours though and having to travel when there aren’t always public transport [options].

"So they’re very resilient characters but it will be disruptive for them.

Asked by Nick if it was fair for officers to have to sleep on the floor, Sir Mark said: "They are resilient and will find a way of making it work - I know they will."