'Knifeman' arrested by armed police after reports of man 'carrying knives' outside Parliament

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA

By Will Conroy

A man has been arrested after reports of a person carrying knives outside the Houses of Parliament, police have said.

Police were called to the scene just after 2pm today where they arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A man wearing a red hooded top could reportedly be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.

No injuries have been reported and the area around Carriage Gates, which is one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster, was cordoned off.

A parliament spokesperson said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation."

The Metropolitan police said officers were called at 2.01pm to reports of a man in possession of knives outside parliament. Picture: PA

Police said: “Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He will be taken to a police station. No injuries have been reported."

An initial assessment by police suggested there was no evidence the incident was terrorism related.

They are investigating why knives may possibly have been carried so close to parliament.