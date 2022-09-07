Man arrested after Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' in Manchester attack

7 September 2022, 20:40

The Sikh priest, 62, was "left for dead" in the attack in Manchester city centre.
The Sikh priest, 62, was "left for dead" in the attack in Manchester city centre. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Sophie Barnett

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following the serious assault of a Sikh priest in Manchester - who remains in hospital two months on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man was taken into custody on Wednesday and continues to be questioned by officers, Greater Manchester Police said.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, was left unconscious in the middle of the road following the attack, which took place in Tib Street on the evening of Thursday, June 23.

He was later taken to hospital, where he has remained since. He is said to have suffered life-changing injuries during the assault.

In a statement on Wednesday, the force said: "Following an appeal for assistance from the public, a 28-year-old man was arrested earlier today (7 September 2022), on suspicion of section 20 assault in connection with an attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre.

"Just before 6.30pm on Thursday 23rd June 2022, officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street.

Read more: 17,000 pupils risk being in schools that can't pay their energy bills as reserves are 'sacrificed to energy companies'

"CCTV enquiries revealed that the victim had been assaulted by an unknown male close to the junction with Hilton Street. The offender then fled the scene on foot, turning right onto Oldham Street.

"The victim was left unconscious in the middle of the road, before being taken to hospital where he has since remained."

The force released CCTV footage over the weekend of the victim walking down the street.

He was then attacked and can be seen lying motionless on the floor, in a pool of his own blood.

The 62-year-old, described by his family as a "loving and caring husband and father", suffered a serious brain injury and has not spoken since the incident.

His family say his life has been "tragically altered".

They said in a statement last week: "We have lost the life of the party, the light in amongst any darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day, has disappeared and left our hearts vacant.

"We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather."

Anyone with information about the attack should contact police on 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

