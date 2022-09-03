Harrowing moment Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' in savage attack after 'brushing past woman' in street

3 September 2022, 17:42 | Updated: 3 September 2022, 17:54

By Sophie Barnett

Police have released horrifying CCTV footage of an attack which left a 62-year-old Sikh priest with life-changing injuries, after he "brushed past a woman" in the centre of Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, who has not been named, has been in hospital since the attack on 23 June, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was found in a pool of blood unconscious on the road in Tib Street just before 6.30pm.

Police said the man was in the centre of Manchester's Northern Quarter when he was hit in the head by a man who was thought to have been upset after he bumped into his partner. 

It is believed the grandfather accidentally brushed the arm of a young woman when walking home. Her partner then followed him down the street before launching a brutal attack.

The offender fled the scene on foot after leaving the victim unconscious in the middle of the road.

Police are keen to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may be able to assist in their investigation.
Police are keen to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may be able to assist in their investigation. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of the attack alongside pictures of a man and woman they believe will be able to assist with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Longsight CID, said: “We are keen to identify the man and woman pictured in the above attached images, as we believe they may be able to assist us with our investigation.

“We took the decision to release the CCTV footage with the family’s permission, simply to show the severity and mindlessness of this attack and why we need to make sure the offender is found and faces the consequences of his appalling actions”.

The man's family appealed for information, asking for “anyone who knows anything or knows the offender to come forward”.

In a statement released through police, they said the "loving and caring" grandfather suffered a serious brain injury and has not spoken since the incident.

They say his life has been "tragically altered".

Police are keen to identify the woman pictured, as they believe she may be able to assist in their investigation.
Police are keen to identify the woman pictured, as they believe she may be able to assist in their investigation. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

"On the 23rd of June 2022, our loving and caring husband/father, a 62 year old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was normal behaviour," they said.

“A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for thirty-seven years and now cannot even leave the hospital.

"He worked long hours every day to help his children live the life he never got to and make sure we were raised to help and inspire future generations, raising a teacher, a pharmacist and a soon-to-be doctor.

“A Sikh priest was left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester, a route he has walked home every day, while people watched on.

"He was mindlessly and violently attacked and the sick, cowardly individuals are still out there.

Police released CCTV of the attack.
Police released CCTV of the attack. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

“We read horrific things in the news but never expect it to happen to one of your own, a man who could not say a single hateful or negative comment, who taught those around him to practice kindness.

"We have lost the life of the party, the light in amongst any darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day, has disappeared and left our hearts vacant.

"We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather.

"We appeal to anyone who knows anything or knows the offender to come forward, it is more than two months since the incident, and we are no closer to finding them and bringing them to justice for their actions.

"Our husband/father lives in a hospital bed with life changing injuries not knowing what the future holds.

"Please, please act today not out of hate but to stop this happening again to someone else and tearing another family apart, as we would not wish this anguish on anyone else."

The 62-year-old was left in a pool of blood after the attack.
The 62-year-old was left in a pool of blood after the attack. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Anyone with information, or who may recognise the man or woman pictured in the images should contact police on 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

