Horrifying moment British tourist is 'stabbed' while fighting off gang who snatched his bag in Barcelona

The British tourist was 'stabbed' while trying to get his stolen bag back. Picture: Twitter/Google

By Sophie Barnett

This is the horrifying moment a British tourist was 'stabbed' while trying to fight a gang who had stolen his bag in Barcelona.

The British man had his bag snatched while he was having a drink in the heart of Barcelona's Gothic Quarter, in Placa Sant Josep Orio, at around 8pm on Thursday.

After noticing his belongings had been pinched he chased down the men, tackling one of the thieves and managing to restrain him.

Shocking footage of the brawl shows the two men wrestling over the stolen bag, with onlookers watching in horror as the fight escalated in the street.

The thief then took an object, believed to be a knife, from his pocket, before attacking the victim in the side.

The Brit only released the thug when he realised he had been wounded, and the attacker quickly fled the scene.

Apuñalan y roban a un turista a plena luz del día



Los cuatro han sido detenidos



📹 El Raval, Barcelona pic.twitter.com/28OYKxqlrZ — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) September 2, 2022

Another passer-by bravely attempts to stop the men from running away, before they manage to escape once again.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the man was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, reports the MailOnline.

The British tourist bravely tried to fight the gang after they robbed his bag. Picture: Twitter/@SocialDrive_es

In the video, which was posted on Twitter, someone can be heard speaking in English, saying "give it back bruv" and "you're on camera mate".

The British tourist can be heard saying "where's my s**t" as he tries to wrestle the thief for his bag.

"Where's my necklaces bro?" the Brit says, as the thief appears to be surrounded by a group.

The Catalonian capital records over 200 robberies every day, with gangs targeting the flocks of tourists who visit the city.