Police arrest man accused of sneaking into two women's holiday homes to fondle their feet

Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, is suspected of gaining entry to two condos in South Lake Tahoe, and then rubbing sleeping women's feet. Picture: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

By Chay Quinn

Police in California have arrested a man who is accused of fondling two women's feet as they slept after breaking into their bedrooms.

Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, is suspected of gaining entry to two condos in South Lake Tahoe, and then rubbing sleeping women's feet.

Both times the women woke up and accosted the man before he fled the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's' Office.

Lake Tahoe is an idyllic holiday destination on the Nevada-California border. Picture: Getty

Investigators identified Gonzales due to forensic evidence which indicated it was the Atwater, California resident.

Police said Gonzales is well-known to them and has been a suspect in a number of foot-based crimes which "appeared to be escalating in nature" after his recent arrest.

He has been charged with battery and burglary for the alleged crimes.

"I am extremely pleased that my investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual," Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said.

"These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again."