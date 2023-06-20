Plane passenger reveals his revenge tactic after woman pushed her ‘smelly feet’ under his seat

The clip of a passenger dealing with a woman's 'smelly' feet on a plane has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

A plane passenger has revealed his novel solution for stopping someone’s feet from encroaching into his personal space on a flight.

In a viral TikTok clip which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, the passenger said the woman behind him put her “smelly foot” under his seat.

In the 38-second clip, he drops a splash of drink from a can onto the woman’s big toe - causing her to wriggle her foot out from under his seat.

The caption on the video reads: “Woman on the plane behind me kept putting her smelly feet under me... she then stopped.”

Barefoot 'footsie' on board a plane. Picture: Instagram/Laura Lake

Bare feet on planes frequently cause consternation on flights and it isn’t the first time the issue has reared its head.

In 2019, two plane passengers were shamed on Instagram after playing footsie with their bare feet on headrests in first class.

Last year a traveller had her socks drawn on by a child - and she drew criticism for having her feet so close to the child’s seat.