Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman falls from building in Liverpool city centre

A police vehicle at the scene of the fatal incident. Picture: LBC

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been arrested after an 18-year-old woman fell to her death from a building in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police said the man, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder but that detectives were keeping an open mind about the incident.

Emergency services were called to Irwell Chambers on Union Street at about 10.40pm on Tuesday.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said her next of kin are in the process are being informed.

Irwell Chambers on Union Street in Liverpool city centre. Picture: PA

Detective Inspector Craig Turner added: "We are in the very early stages of an investigation, and would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward.

"Door-to-door and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward. If you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in Irwell Chambers or Union Street last night please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 21000359610 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.