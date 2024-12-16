Man arrested as toddler killed and four adults hospitalised in ‘stolen’ Porsche hit-and-run

A man was arrested in connection to the incident on Monday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been arrested after a two-year-old boy was killed and four adults hospitalised in a hit-and-run crash with a 'stolen' Porsche.

West Midlands police said they have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the hit-and-run crash which took the life of a two-year old boy.

Four adults were taken to hospital, and a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man remain in a serious condition.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in Dartmouth Road on Saturday evening, police said.

He is now in custody for questioning.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident on Dartmouth Road, in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Saturday night.

The collision reportedly involved two cars.

The two-year-old and the four adults were reportedly transported to hospital but the toddler later died, despite the efforts of emergency services.

West Midlands Police have reportedly launched a manhunt for the 'stolen' Porsche involved in the collision.

The car is question is thought to be a grey Porsche Cayenne and may be worth around £80,000.

Police believe the owner of the Porsche may have collided with the Toyota near a roundabout on Kenrick Way.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

One man and one woman, aged 30, remain in a stable condition.

Two people, a 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, are thought to be 'fighting for their lives' in hospital.

West Midlands Police reportedly carried out checks on the Porsche involved in the collision and believe it was 'stolen' earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said: "We have spoken to witnesses and CCTV enquiries in and around the area are underway.

"The road was closed in both directions while specialist reconstruction staff examined the scene, but has now reopened."

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time. I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us.

"They made the wrong decision to run away and I'm asking them now to make the right one.

"I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police via email at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call 101, or message them via Live Chat, and quote log 4421 14 December.