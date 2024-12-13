Woman, 72, killed 'while carrying Christmas presents’ in horror car crash

Police have cordoned off the area where a 72-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while carrying presents. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A 72-year-old woman has been killed while carrying Christmas presents in a car crash near Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident took place at roughly 7.45pm on Thursday night on Brewster Street in Bootle.

The pedestrian is thought to have been out doing her Christmas shopping before she was struck.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, police said.

Residents told reporters they saw presents and bags scattered across the floor in the aftermath. Another said blood was spilled all over the floor.

At least 12 police vehicles arrived at the scene as law enforcement cordoned off the area.

Read more: Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

Read more: UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later, police said in a statement.

Chief Inspector Andy Foster, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We are also appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

“The woman's family has been informed and are being supported by officers."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk.

Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 820 of 12 December.

This was not the only accident to have happened in Britain in the run up to Christmas.

In Birmingham, two people were taken to hospital after an incident on a fairground ride.

The City Flyer ride dropped to ground level "whilst in operation" in Centenary Square, the West Midlands Fire Service said.

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.The ambulance service said the two people taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were discharged at the scene.