The nightmare before Christmas: Two taken to hospital after fairground ride 'dropped to ground' as 13 treated at scene

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed while in operation. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident on a fairground ride in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Fire Service said the City Flyer ride had dropped to ground level "whilst in operation" in Centenary Square.

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

The ambulance service said the two people taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were discharged at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Birmingham German Markets - Swings tangled. Wow pic.twitter.com/g0xvNrWXMf — Kanny (@Kannyzee) December 12, 2024

"This incident involved a fairground ride that had failed and crashed," the fire service said.

"The ride dropped to ground level whilst in operation."

The fire service added that they were not working to rescue any other people from the crash.

Pictures from the scene posted to social media appear to show wires from two of the swings tangled up. A police cordon was in place around the scene.

Danter Attractions, who manage the ride, declined to comment when contacted about the incident.

Emergency services on scene after the 'Star Flyer' chain seat ride failed and crashed. Picture: Alamy

Emergency services on scene after the 'Star Flyer' chain seat ride failed. Picture: Alamy

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We currently have officers in Centenary Square, Birmingham following reports of an issue with one of the rides.

"A small number of people are being treated at the scene by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported.

"Centenary Square remains cordoned off this evening while we support our emergency service colleagues. Please avoid the area."

