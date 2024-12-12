More than 150 tenants in London block of flats handed no-fault evictions just days before Christmas

Vive Living in Deptford claim it is for "refurbishments.". Picture: Vive Living

By Henry Moore

Around 150 tenants in a London block of flats have been handed eviction notices just days before Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Renters living in Vive Living, Deptford, have all been handed a section 21 notice by their landlord and ordered to leave their homes within the next four months.

It comes as Landlords across the country are attempting to rush through no-fault eviction before Labour’s new renters reform bill comes into effect.

The legalisation aims to protect renters from predatory practices such as no-fault evictions and massive rent hikes.

Local MP Vicky Foxcroft is demanding a meeting with property management company Aitch Group, owned by payday loan baron Henry Smith.

Read more: Tory peer faces three-week suspension for calling British-Asian colleague 'Lord Poppadom'

James O'Brien highlights the importance of renters being protected in a 'precarious' market

Aitch Group argues they are evicting the 150 tenets for refurbishment reasons, but those living in the building’s 83 flats say this can’t be the case, as it only opened its doors seven years ago.

“Aitch seems to pride itself on supporting communities. How’s that going to happen if they’ve just kicked out 150 people who are embedded in that community?” Aimee Smith, a member of the campaign group seth up to represent tenets, said.

She told the Telegraph: “We’ve got all the people that make London vibrant. We’ve got teachers, we’ve got creatives, we’ve got children starting school. The amount of stress on these parents who are potentially moving somewhere that doesn’t have school places.

“It sounds like they want to put on a lick of paint and rent it for more money.”

Paulo Clemente, who runs the building’s cafe, told the publication he has been forced to shut it down before Christmas, despite not leaving the building until April.

He told the publication: “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since last Thursday when we received the letter. Me and my wife won’t be able to work here. It affects me 100pc. Without that job, I can’t pay my bills and I don’t have anything. We will be without a job and a home.

“My date for leaving the flat is April 8, but the cafe has a monthly contract. I’m trying to keep the cafe until I leave the building.

“I’m Portuguese and I think I’ll go back home. I don’t see another way to do things because you know how hard it is to rent a house here.”

Five local councillors and Labour’s Lewisham North MP Vicky Foxcroft have penned a joint letter to Aitch Group, slamming the management company and demanding answers.

It read: “This is not a fair or respectful way to treat people who you are asking to leave properties which, in many cases, have been their homes for several years.

“We look forward to a time when evictions like these, which leave tenants with little to no recourse against eviction, are rightfully banned.

“We are asking to meet with you as soon as possible.”

Aitch Group has declined to elaborate on the refurbishments set to take place at Vive Living.

An Aitch Group spokesman said: “Aitch Group have issued a section 21 notice to tenants at the Vive Living development in Deptford to facilitate the refurbishment of the building.

“The tenants have been given two months’ notice, as a minimum, in accordance with their tenancy agreements. We are working with residents to assist them with their relocations.”