Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

Michail Antonio remains in hospital. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

West Ham striker Michail Antonio asked “Where am I? What car am I in?” after crashing his £260,000 Ferrari, a witness has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Antonio, 34, remains in hospital recovering from surgery on his leg after crashing the luxury car in Epping, Essex on Saturday.

Samuel Woods, a dog walker who spotted the injured footballer while driving home from Epping Forrest, said Antonio was “disorientated” when emergency service workers found him.

“I said to him “hello” to see if anyone was alive,” Woods said.

Read more: West Ham striker Michail Antonio 'in hospital but stable' after horror Ferrari crash in Essex

Read more: Man dies and two hurt after ‘disturbance’ in street in west London

Michail Antonio of West Ham United. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Sun, he added: “I heard sirens and told him that help was on its way. He was so disorientated.

“He said, ‘Where am I? What’s going on? What car am I in?’ The paramedics got there really fast. I couldn’t believe what happened. The car smelt of petrol.”

Paramedics were forced to cut Antonio out of the Ferrari before transporting him to a central London hospital where he will remain during his recovery.

In a statement, West Ham United said: "West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

"Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

"At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

"The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course."

The club previously said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time."

Pictures of a heavily-damaged Ferrari reportedly belonging to Antonio have been seen on social media.

This is not the first accident that the striker has been involved in - after the forward crashed another supercar into a wall in Balham, south London, in 2021.

Antonio, 34, joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015.

He has scored 68 goals in 268 league appearances for the club.

The east London club are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.