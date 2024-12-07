Breaking News

West Ham striker Michail Antonio 'involved in road traffic accident' as club sends 'thoughts and prayers'

File photo dated 21-09-2024 of West Ham United's Michail Antonio. West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have confirmed. Issue date: Saturday December 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club says.

In a statement, West Ham United said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time."

The club said more updates would follow.

No information about the striker's condition has yet emerged.

Pictures of a heavily-damaged Ferrari reportedly belonging to Antonio have been seen on social media.

This is not the first accident that the striker has been involved in - after the forward crashed another supercar into a wall in Balham, south London, in 2021.

Antonio, 34, joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015.

He has scored 68 goals in 268 league appearances for the club.

The east London club are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.