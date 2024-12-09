Man dies and two hurt after ‘disturbance’ in street in west London

9 December 2024, 09:41 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 11:25

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton
A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton. Picture: @CentrAct1

By Asher McShane

A man died and two people were seriously injured after a ‘disturbance’ in a street in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said a number of other people had been injured nearby and an investigation has been launched. Police closed off an area near Birkbeck Road, close to Acton Central railway station.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found an injured man who died a short time later despite their efforts.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a man injured at the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

"A number of other people are believed to have been injured nearby with some receiving treatment. The public can expect to see a significant police presence in the area as officers begin their investigation.

Read more: More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

Read more: Video emerges of Assad ‘family bunker’ underneath palaces - with ‘escape tunnels’ big enough to drive through

"A large crime scene is in place including a number of road closures. While we recognise the impact this will have on local residents and businesses, it is essential to provide us with the best chance to secure evidence.”

An ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person died at the scene.

"Two patients were taken as priorities to major trauma centres."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 providing the reference 1132/08DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Murder investigation launched after man killed in west London, as 'shots heard' on street

Syrian opposition fighters man a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria

Syrian premier says government still functioning but challenges loom

Bangladesh India

Bangladesh and India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

n

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares TikTok tribute to late One Direction star - but later deletes it

HTS have taken control of Syria

Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Indonesia Floods Landslides

Ten bodies recovered after flash floods hit Indonesian villages

Asma Al Assad with her husband Bashar Al Assad

What next for Assad's British wife? Could she return to the UK?

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria

Sednaya Prison

'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates

c

Appeal for witnesses with 'vital' information after murder of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival

A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan says China sent naval ships into nearby waters before anticipated drills

Video has emerged purporting to show a tunnel network under one of Assad's palaces

Video emerges of Assad ‘family bunker’ underneath palaces - with ‘escape tunnels’ big enough to drive through

Jay-Z

Jay-Z breaks silence after being accused of raping girl, 13, with Diddy in bombshell legal claim

A Palestinian man mourns over bodies of a victim following Israeli bombardments, at the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least six people overnight, say medical officials

Exclusive
An investigation by LBC has found there are more than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England.

More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean ministry imposes travel ban on President Yoon over martial law move

Latest News

See more Latest News

Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus

Starmer welcomes end of 'barbaric' Assad regime - as former Syrian dictator given political asylum in Moscow
A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a rally demanding his impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on president

Mr Yoon's martial law decree has plunged South Korea into huge political turmoil

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law declaration
Flowers left at Adass Israel Synagogue in the Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea

Arson attack on Australian synagogue declared terrorist act

Meet the Press - Season 78

Donald Trump vows to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in US in new interview

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Taylor Swift kicks off final night of record-breaking Eras Tour as she takes stage in Vancouver
Director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola waves to the audience at the start of the Kennedy Centre Honours Gala

Cultural icons honoured at Kennedy Centre celebration

Siaosi Sovaleni speaks

Tonga’s prime minister quits ahead of no-confidence vote

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Arson attack on synagogue declared a terrorist attack

Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally

Lara Trump considers Senate seat as she steps down from Republican role

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News