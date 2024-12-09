Man dies and two hurt after ‘disturbance’ in street in west London

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton. Picture: @CentrAct1

By Asher McShane

A man died and two people were seriously injured after a ‘disturbance’ in a street in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said a number of other people had been injured nearby and an investigation has been launched. Police closed off an area near Birkbeck Road, close to Acton Central railway station.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found an injured man who died a short time later despite their efforts.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a man injured at the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

"A number of other people are believed to have been injured nearby with some receiving treatment. The public can expect to see a significant police presence in the area as officers begin their investigation.

There is a significant crime scene in place in Acton this morning, particularly around Birkbeck Road.



"A large crime scene is in place including a number of road closures. While we recognise the impact this will have on local residents and businesses, it is essential to provide us with the best chance to secure evidence.”

An ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person died at the scene.

"Two patients were taken as priorities to major trauma centres."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 providing the reference 1132/08DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.