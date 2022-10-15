Man brutally turned down after proposing to girlfriend in front of thousands on kiss cam at hockey game

The woman ran off after appearing to turn him down. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A man appears to have been brutally rejected after proposing to his girlfriend in front of thousands of hockey fans on kiss cam at an NHL game.

The man took his shirt off at a New York Islanders vs Panthers hockey match to reveal his chest with 'Plz say yes yes yes' written on it.

Cheers erupted around the couple as he got on one knee much to the shock of his partner, with some heard chanting "just say no".

The mystery woman had a brief exchange with her boyfriend before emotionally fleeing the scene, leaving him to return to his seat in despair.

He was seen quietly picking up his beer as attention soon turned back to the game.

It is unclear whether the woman returned to the seats, but NHL writer Dan Rosen suggested she "flat out left".

One witness said the man was sat shirtless and "tearing up" for two minutes after his big gesture backfired.

Responding to claims that it was fake, they said: "I was there and it was most certainly not fake."

Crazy view of the islanders game proposal that went wrong . She said no! No! No! I felt so bad ... he was sitting there shirtless for 2 min tearing up. For all those saying it was fake, I was there and it was most certainly not fake pic.twitter.com/n1z0UR9n5c — David Marcus (@Davidmmarcus) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the official New York Islanders Twitter account shared a post saying: "Did she say yes or no? #IslesNation needs to know."

The evening continued to worsen for the New York fan after the Florida Panthers scored just seconds after the proposal.

They went on to win their opening game of the NHL season 3-1.