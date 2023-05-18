Man charged after theft of Judy Garland's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Judy Garland's famed ruby red slippers were stolen and Terry Martin has been charged over their theft. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A man has been charged after the iconic ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz were stolen.

The famous shoes were recovered in 2018 in a sting operation organised by the FBI - after being missing for more than 13 years.

When the slippers were stolen, they were insured for $1million (£800,000) but are now worth around $3.5million (£2.8million).

The iconic slippers were on display in Minnesota in 2005 when they were stolen. Picture: Getty

Read More: Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

Read More: Vigilante dad who murdered thief using WW2 dagger says 'oh, come on!' as he’s arrested

Terry Martin, 76, is alleged to have taken the shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, from which the famous LGBT ally hailed.

Martin is said to be from the area and told a US newspaper: "I gotta go on trial. I don't want to talk to you."

Janie Heitz, executive director of the Minnesota museum, said staff were "a little bit speechless" at the charge coming nearly two decades after the alleged crime.

The slippers were on loan to the museum when they were stolen. A person climbed through a window and broke a display case before they made off with the iconic footwear.