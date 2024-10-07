Man charged with murder after 50-year-old stabbed to death in flat corridor

7 October 2024, 11:19 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 11:23

The force arrived to find Billy Keegan slumped in the hallway of the block on Chapel Road, Ilford, East London. Picture: Met

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with the murder after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death in the corridor of a block of flats.

Police were called to the residential block at around 01:05 on Friday following reports of a stabbing.

The force arrived to find Billy Keegan slumped in the hallway of the block on Chapel Road, Ilford, East London.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, with the force noting the victim had suffered from "a stab injury in the corridor of a block of flats".

Muhamed Nur Osman, 30, of Knight Close, Dagenham, was arrested on Saturday, 5 October on suspicion of murder.

Man charged with murder after 50-year-old stabbed to death in block of flats. Picture: Met

Mr Keegan was pronounced dead at the scene at around 01:30hrs.

Police launched a probe on Friday, with the investigation led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Three men aged 40, 36, and 28, were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder but later released without charge.

A fourth man, Osman, was arrested on Saturday.

Osman is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder and actual bodily harm.

He was later charged as above.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 298/04OCT.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

