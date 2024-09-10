Patient found dead in hospital's industrial catering oven as police investigate

A patient was found inside a hospital catering oven at Kettering General Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Northamptonshire Police are not treating the death of a patient who was found inside a hospital catering oven as suspicious.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The force said officers were called to the "sudden death" of the man at Kettering General Hospital last Friday.

A police statement said: "We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time."

The death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Alamy

University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group's Chief Nurse, Julie Hogg, said: "We are working with Northamptonshire Police so that they can complete a report for the coroner into the circumstances of this tragic incident.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones. We will not be commenting further at this time."

Read more: Winter fuel payment axe to go ahead after more than 50 Labour MPs fail to back Starmer’s plan

Read more: ‘Outpouring of comments’ about killer nurse Lucy Letty’s convictions ‘distressing for victims’ parents,’ inquiry hears