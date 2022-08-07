Man dies after being hit by stray hammer 'that flew over hedge' at Highland games tournament

7 August 2022, 17:35 | Updated: 7 August 2022, 17:39

A passer-by was killed at the castle in the Netherlands after being hit by a stray hammer from a Highland Games event (file image)
A passer-by was killed at the castle in the Netherlands after being hit by a stray hammer from a Highland Games event (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has died after being hit by a hammer that was being thrown at a Highland Games tournament in the southeastern Netherlands.

A 65-year-old man from Geldrop, east of Eindhoven died after being hit by a “metal ball in use at a sporting event,” police said. Local media reported he died after things "went wrong during the hammer throw, where a bullet is thrown from a stick."

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save him. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the death.

Local news outlet Omroep Brabant said it happened at the Open Highland games at Geldrop Castle.

The event was halted after the incident.

Read more: Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Read more: Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

The hammer at Highland games events consists of a metal ball attached to the end of a wooden handle.

A witness told Omroep Brabant: “The pendulum gave way, we saw the ball go over the hedge and then we heard a woman screaming very loudly.

The witness said the victim was a passer-by and not a spectator at the event.

“The victim walked behind a hedge in one of the gardens at Geldrop Castle. Not on the site where the event was held. He didn’t see the ball coming at all.”

Another witness told local media: “The victim did not see this coming.”

An air ambulance was called to the scene and police ordered everyone to leave the area after the man was struck.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for a review of 'flexitime' Whitehall working arrangements

Rees-Mogg demands probe into civil servants on ‘flexitime’ deals

Owami Davies has been missing for a month and several arrests have been made

Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell

Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Archie Battersbee died after a series of legal fights to keep him on life support and moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

A leaked military document suggests just under 40% of migrant crossings in June and early July came from Albania

'Can't be tolerated': Four in ten migrants 'came from peaceful Albania instead of war-torn nations' says report

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed to death in Boston

Heartbroken mum of Lilia Valutyte speaks out about how she found 9-year-old stabbed in the street

Smith and Simpson will be released in days after they served time for abusing their baby son Tony

Fury as vile parents who beat son so badly he lost both his legs to be released in days

Deborah James' book contains her final messages to her family

'Be brave': Deborah James' final message to her children as they tells them 'I believe you'll be OK'

Mr Sunak said he wants 'a tougher approach to university degrees that saddle students with debt, without improving their earning potential'

Rishi Sunak wants to phase out degrees that do not improve ‘earning potential’

A girl went missing at Liquid Leisure in Windsor

Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

The parched grass of Wimbledon Common pictured today

Forecasters predict 'wetter month' ahead in August ahead of 28C Sunday

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Leytonstone

Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight on east London high street

Grant Shapps said a 'selfish' minority of cyclists think they are immune to red lights. File image shows cyclists waiting at red lights in London

UK cyclists who kill pedestrians face ‘death by dangerous cycling’ law

Six people have been arrested after the altercation

Six arrests after man dies during ‘altercation’ at Camber Sands holiday park

Archie Battersbee has died, his family announced in a tearful statement to the press

‘He fought to the very end’: Candles lit at hospital in memory of Archie Battersbee after life support withdrawn

Lauren Goodger's boyfriend was reportedly arrested

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's boyfriend 'arrested over alleged assault on her'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel

Israeli air strike kills second senior Islamic Jihad commander

Joe Biden

Joe Biden leaves White House for first time since getting Covid-19

Russia Ukraine War

Shift in war’s front seen as grain leaves Ukraine

China Taiwan Military Exercises

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with fourth day of military drills

Cuba Oil Fire

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for second day

Russia Ukraine War

First grain shipment to leave Ukraine under deal with Russia delayed in the Med

Russia Ukraine War Animals

Woman gives shelter to wild animals and pets in war-torn Ukraine

President-elect Gustavo Petro, left, speaks to supporters during a "popular and spiritual" inauguration ceremony presided over by local Indigenous groups and feminist activists (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Colombia’s first left-wing president ready to take reins of power

Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base

Seventeen missing and 121 hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel, in Gaza City

Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London