Murder suspect dies in police chase after woman’s body found at house

A man died in a car crash while being pursued by police, after a woman's body was found in East Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has died in a car crash while being pursued by police after a woman's body was found at a house in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police force said it had referred itself to the police watchdog as there had been a "short pursuit" before the crash at around 6.30am on Monday.

Officers were called to a property in Samman Road, Beverley, in the early hours of Monday, where officers found a woman's body.

The force had received reports of concern for the woman.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: "As part of our inquiries, a man was reported to have left the address in Beverley in a Volkswagen Polo at around 6am.

"The car was later seen by police officers on the B1230 between Seaton and Hornsea and a short police pursuit ensured.

"The Polo was then in a collision with another vehicle, a Ford Transit van, at around 6.30am.

"The driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man driving the Ford Transit van was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

"As there was a police pursuit, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to be independently reviewed.

"The woman's family have been informed of her death and the investigation into her murder and are being provided support by specially trained officers.

"The man's family have also been informed of his death and specially trained officers are in contact with them offering support."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.