Man, 80s, dies after car crashes into water near Dartmouth beauty spot

A motorist in his 80s has died after his cars went into water next to a Dartmouth lifeboat station. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A motorist in his 80s has died after his cars went into water next to a Dartmouth lifeboat station.

Emergency services attended after receiving reports of the incident which happened at 8.40am on Sunday on South Embankment in the Devon town, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The victim of the crash was extracted from the car by police divers - but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The area was closed following the incident, and a police cordon was put in place for much of Sunday. The cordon has now been lifted.

Police thanked the public for their support during the incident.