Man 'carrying firearm' in critical condition after being shot by police

15 December 2019, 15:45

A man has been shot by police
A man has been shot by police. Picture: PA Images

A man is fighting for his life after being shot by police in Hull.

The unnamed individual was rushed to hospital following the incident on Hessle Road in the early hours of this morning.

He is currently in a critical condition.

Humberside Police said they were called to the scene at around 2am, following reports the man was carrying a firearm.

A 100-metre section of Hessle Road - one of the busiest routes in Hull - was cordoned off, with a large number of police vehicles and officers still in the area on Sunday morning.

White-suited forensics officers were working around a blue tent, which officers have erected in the middle of the road, and also a grey BMW four wheel drive vehicle which was parked in the city-bound side of the street.

The area remained cordoned off on Sunday morning
The area remained cordoned off on Sunday morning. Picture: PA Images
Medical equipment is seen at the scene
Medical equipment is seen at the scene. Picture: PA Images

Two traditional police helmets have also been left in the middle of the road, highlighted with yellow forensic markers, as well as paramedics' equipment.

One of the forensics officers was paying particular attention to an ATM in one of the shops close to the where the BMW had stopped.

The cash machine is between a newsagents and a sex shop on a parade of stores. which are about half a mile from Hull city centre.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: "There is currently a scene in place on Hessle Road, Hull, following a police incident in the early hours of this morning.

Forensics officers work at the scene
Forensics officers work at the scene. Picture: PA Images

"Officers were deployed to the area after a report was received that a man was in the street and believed to be in possession of a firearm.

"The man was shot by police during the incident and is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

"There were no other injuries sustained by anyone.

"A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct."

