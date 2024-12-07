Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway

Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway. Picture: Alamy / Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

Storm Darragh has claimed its first victim after a man died when a tree fell onto his van on dual carriageway in Lincolnshire.

The man in his 40s was driving in Storm Darragh on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday when the accident happened.

The man, who was driving a Citroen vehicle, was trapped after the tree feel across the busy carriageway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sgt Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

An update from traffic alert site Inrix reads: "A59 in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident and restrictions from Stanley Avenue to Chapel Park Road.". Picture: AA traffic

"An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch."

Earlier in the day, a police spokesperson had flagged the incident in a social media post: “We have closed access to the A59 at the Hickory's roundabout, the Gill lane roundabout and the junction of Chapel lane with the A59.

His full statement reads: "The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen van on the dual carriageway when the tree fell on to his vehicle causing serious injuries.

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer."

It comes as the Met Office issued a further yellow weather warning for wind to cover all of England and Wales tomorrow from 06:00 GMT to 18:00 GMT.

Police signage on the doors of a Lancashire Constabulary police car. Picture: Alamy

It flags that strong winds associated with Storm Darragh will continue to gradually ease on Sunday, but may still cause disruption.

It comes as the Energy Networks Association said 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales are without power.

A spokesperson said around 385,000 customers have been reconnected overnight, with more than 1,000 engineers ready to be deployed.

Currently, an amber warning for wind covering Northern Ireland, and parts of western Wales, England and Scotland, which is due to expire at 21:00 GMT today.

There is also an existing yellow wind weather warning in place covering parts of England and Scotland which extends until 06:00 GMT tomorrow.