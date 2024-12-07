Breaking News

Dutch police hunt speeding car seen driving away from explosion that destroyed Dutch apartment building

7 December 2024, 12:05 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 12:13

Dutch police hunt speeding car seen driving away from explosion that destroyed Dutch apartment building. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are seeking information on a car seen speeding away from the site of an explosion that destroyed a residential apartment block in the Netherlands.

The large-scale explosion took place at around 6.15am on Saturday, destroying the apartment building, located in The Hague.

Firefighters say at least four people were injured in this morning's blast, refusing to rule out the possibility that others remain trapped.

Residents in the Mariahoeve neighbourhood of The Hague, situated close to the west coast of the Netherlands, said they heard a loud bang before screams echoed out.

It remains uncleared what caused the blast.

Firefighters stand by a building destruction at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters stand by a building destruction at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis). Picture: Alamy

One neighbour's told local broadcasters they heard a child calling for help.

The Hague’s fire service said: “At this moment, the emergency services are busy rescuing and searching for people and fighting the fire.”

City officials said: “The fire is releasing a lot of smoke in the immediate vicinity. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation.”

The Hague’s mayor, Jan van Zanen, also attended the scene in a bit to coordinate rescue efforts, according to local media.

Authorities are now urging witnesses who saw a vehicle spotted leaving the scene at speed or captured it on security cameras to come forward.

THE HAGUE - An overview from a higher point of the enormous havoc around the porch apartment on the Tarwekamp that partially collapsed after an explosion. ANP JEFFREY GROENEWEG netherlands out - belgium out
THE HAGUE - An overview from a higher point of the enormous havoc around the porch apartment on the Tarwekamp that partially collapsed after an explosion. ANP JEFFREY GROENEWEG netherlands out - belgium out. Picture: Alamy

"If you saw or heard anything or have surveillance footage from the area, please upload it using the online tip form," the police added.

"Witnesses can also contact law enforcement by calling 0800-6070 or, for anonymous tips, dialing 0800-7000.

"The police are specifically looking for witnesses who may have seen a car driving at very high speed around 6:15 a.m. near the site of the explosion," officials added.

Images circulating on social media platforms including X show one area, comprised of around five apartments, completely reduced to rubble.

A search and rescue dogs walks by a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A search and rescue dogs walks by a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis). Picture: Alamy
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis). Picture: Alamy

Several ambulances could be seen waiting nearby.

The rescue effort is ongoing.

Dutch authorities have now deployed a specialised urban search and rescue teams in an effort to locate survivors.

Four police dogs, specially trained in locating victims, could be seen scaling the building and sniffing under rubble.

Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, said he was shocked by images of the disaster, offering up assistance to local authorities.

