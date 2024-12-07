Live

Storm Darragh batters Britain with 92mph winds as 'danger to life' warning in place and thousands left without power

By Danielle de Wolfe

Millions have been warned to stay indoor and thousands left without power as Storm Darragh sweeps through Britain, bringing with it winds in excess of 90mph.

Loading audio...

The rare red "danger to life" warning covers winds impacting the south west of England and Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday, with train lines and other services warning of severe delays.

Overnight, the government's "risk to life" alert saw phones triggered across parts of the England and Wales, with the rare red alert coming into effect at 1am on Saturday.

It's the largest ever use of the warning system, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to "stay indoors if you can".

Winds bring a high risk of flying debris and falling trees, leaving many Christmas events and football matches cancelled or postponed across parts of the UK.

The Met Office confirmed that gusts of up to 92mph had been recorded in Capel Curig in North Wales and Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula overnight. Gusts of between 72-78mph were recorded along the coasts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales have also been left without power.

