Storm Darragh batters Britain with 92mph winds as 'danger to life' warning in place and thousands left without power

7 December 2024, 07:51 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 08:04

Storm Darragh batters Britain with 92mph winds as 'danger to life' warning in place and thousands left without power. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Millions have been warned to stay indoor and thousands left without power as Storm Darragh sweeps through Britain, bringing with it winds in excess of 90mph.

The rare red "danger to life" warning covers winds impacting the south west of England and Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday, with train lines and other services warning of severe delays.

Overnight, the government's "risk to life" alert saw phones triggered across parts of the England and Wales, with the rare red alert coming into effect at 1am on Saturday.

It's the largest ever use of the warning system, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to "stay indoors if you can".

Winds bring a high risk of flying debris and falling trees, leaving many Christmas events and football matches cancelled or postponed across parts of the UK.

The Met Office confirmed that gusts of up to 92mph had been recorded in Capel Curig in North Wales and Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula overnight. Gusts of between 72-78mph were recorded along the coasts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales have also been left without power.

London's Hyde Park and Winter Wonderland closed

The gates to Hyde Park in London were locked overnight with Winter Wonderland shut amid warnings of high winds.

The event took to X to announce the temporary closure.

It added: "The safety of our staff are the top priority".

What areas are the worst affected?

Red weather warnings currently remain in place across western parts of Wales.

Gusts of 90mph or more are possible over coasts and hills of West and South Wales and towards Bristol.

An amber weather warning for wind will remain in place across parts of Northern Ireland until 9pm today.

The amber warning for wind also covers parts of the southwest England until 9pm.

Another also remains in place for rain across South Wales until 6pm this evening.

Merseyside derby called off

Football fans planning to attend the Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby are set to be disappointed after officials called off the match.

In the last few minutes, Everton confirmed the match had been postponed due to high winds and rain.

"Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions," the club wrote on X.

Liverpool were due to travel to Goodison Park for the final time in the Premier League on Saturday - it's also a poignant moment for the club.

It comes as Everton are due to their home of 132 years and move into a new 52,888-seater stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock this summer.

Chiltern Railway services advise only essential travel

Customers travelling on Chiltern Railway services are advised against travelling this morning.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for much of the Chiltern network, with strong winds and rain have been forecast throughout the day.

It's caused significant disruption across the network.

"This severe weather can blow trees and other objects onto the railway infrastructure," they said.

"Therefore, a reduced timetable of one train per hour will operate on all routes, all day on Saturday. Journey planners have been updated."

Northern Ireland power outage update

A note on the Northern Ireland Electricity Network's website said the authority was unable to provide an estimated time for the resumption of power to parts of the country.

"Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time," it said.

"We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible."

National Highways closes a number of key UK bridges

National Highways has closed a number of major bridges.

It has confirmed both the Prince of Wales Bridge, M4 and the Severn Bridge, M48, which connect South West England to Wales remain closed due to strong winds.  

National Highways advised the QEII Bridge at Dartford Crossing in England's south east had also been closed due to strong winds.  

Red weather warnings remain in place

The Met Office's rare red weather alert was issued last night, with the "danger to life" warning remaining in place into Saturday.

The storm is currently moving across Ireland, towards the British Isles.

In Strandhill, Sligo, one man said the storm was so bad he was unable to get outside to check on his neighbours.

Strong winds and rain are now making their way across Wales and towards mainland England.

A third English Football League (EFL) match has been postponed

A third English Football League (EFL) match has been postponed as a result of the high winds and rain brought by Storm Darragh.

Games between Cardiff City and Watford and Newport County AFC and Carlisle United had already been postponed overnight.

The Met Office has confirmed winds of 92mph

Recent hours have seen the meteorological body confirm that winds of 92mph have been recorded in Capel Curig in North Wales and Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula overnight. 

Gusts of between 72-78mph were recorded along the coasts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some defied the 'stay at home' warnings by stepping out overnight

  The 'danger to life' warning saw millions urged to stay in place, with the Cabinet Office alert chiming on phones across the country.

However, that didn't stop some from stepping out to experience the force of Storm Darragh.

