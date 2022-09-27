Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

27 September 2022, 10:07 | Updated: 27 September 2022, 10:19

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Emma Soteriou

A father who left his wife and children for a Ukrainian refugee has said he has dumped her because 'he couldn't put up with her' anymore.

Tony Garnett, 30, said he threw out Sofiia Karkadym, 22, after becoming "fed up" with her behaviour during the four-and-a-half months they were together.

He accused her of not being able to handle alcohol and using a knife to damage a wall.

He has now bagged her belongings up in bin liners, insisting he is "100 per cent through with her".

It comes after Ms Karkadym moved in with Mr Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year after they offered her a home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Just 10 days after arriving, Mr Garnett dumped his long-term partner Lorna and left the family home with the 22-year-old.

But things turned sour last weekend, when he claimed that "she picked up a knife and stabbed the wall several times", forcing him to call police because he was worried about his safety.

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.
Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

"I can't take her abuse or anger any longer," he told MailOnline.

"I left Lorna and my two children for her, and I made every extra effort I could to help her keep us together.

"I worked so hard to make this relationship work. I knew that we would look like tw*ts if we broke up because we have a media profile and all the attention that has been put on us on television and on the internet.

"I also genuinely felt sorry for her. She left her home and her country which was at war and knew nobody here.

"Yes, I felt and I thought I was in love with her. But there is a side to her which I just cannot put up with any longer. She gets angry and aggressive."

The row is understood to have happened when two other Ukrainian refugees - Sofiia Rastorhuieva and her boyfriend Illia Tronevych – were staying with the couple.

Mr Garnett said he would be looking for a new home soon and would also part with the other Ukrainian refugees he took on.

He said that Ms Karkadym had attempted to get in contact with him since but he has decided he does not want her back, saying she has already had "chance after chance after chance".

He claimed he told her that he would be contacting the local council and Home Office to try and get her re-housed.

