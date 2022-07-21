Dad who left his partner for Ukrainian refugee invites another woman into his home

21 July 2022, 12:21

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Megan Hinton

A British father who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee 10 days after she moved into their home has welcomed a second female refugee and her boyfriend into his new house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year after they offered to sponsor her stay in the UK following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But just 10 days after arriving, Tony dumped Lorna and left the family home with the 22-year-old.

According to the MailOnline Tony and Sofiia have now welcomed a second refugee, who is also called Sofiia, and her boyfriend into their rental home in together in Bradford, west Yorkshire.

Sofiia Rastorhuieva and her boyfriend Illia Tronevych made a desperate plea on Facebook for a new home after their UK hosts kicked them out less than a month after they arrived.

Read more: Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year
Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

It comes less than a week after Mr Garnett today released a rap song to "get the truth across" about his relationship with Ms Karkadym after he was slapped with a restraining order by his former partner Lorna, 28.

"What kind of man leaves a relationship after ten days if there weren’t problems there already," he said, adding "I've done the right thing by moving in with Sofiia".

Mr Garnett said he wanted to tell the full story because "I don't appreciate Sofiia getting messages saying Russia's going to kill your family or threats that we're going to do a petition to deport you."

"I live life to the fullest. I live with no regrets. I'm now with a blonde, but yet my ex was a brunette," one of the lyrics goes.

Another says: "Should I have stayed there just to be with my kids? No thank you, not today. You see my mental state forbids."

He told LBC "I can do a lot better" and said he plans to write more songs "professionally" including tracks about the war in Ukraine.

When I’m seeing these videos, I’m in tears and I feel sad. It's horrendous what’s going on and people need to open their eyes."

Read more: Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee hit with restraining order by ex

Ms Karkadym has insisted she is "not a homewrecker" and that she never planned to "take" Mr Garnett from his partner.

In a previous interview with The Sun she said: "I never thought or planned to go into their home and take Tony from Lorna."

She added she believed the couple's relationship was in jeopardy before she arrived in the UK, and said nothing happened until they left their home.

Mr Garnett also defended moving out with Ms Karkadym and into a rented house in Bradford. She has since gone partially blind and he is caring for her.

He told Metro: "People are painting her as a villain who has come to the UK and stolen a British man."Nothing could be further from the truth. It was a mutual decision.

"It wasn't as if we had met each other and decided then and there to move out. I was leaving regardless, because I'd had enough of Lorna."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Central line will shut tonight

Tube's Central line to close tonight after staff sickness as commuters face mass disruption
Border Force escorting migrants back to Dover last month

Hundreds of Channel migrants have gone missing from hotels, report finds

Meghan 'did make Kate cry' at bridesmaids fitting, new book claims

Meghan did 'make Kate cry during bridesmaids dress fitting' new book claims

Over half a million Brits face huge passport delays

'Absolute nightmare': Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays

Penny's jibe at AMT following Call the Cabinet

Penny Mordaunt's work ethic jibe at Anne-Marie Trevelyan after Call the Cabinet

The BBC apologised in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry

BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal

Rishi Sunak sets out his Thatcherite credentials and Liz Truss has appeared in numerous photo opps that seem to paint her as Thatcher’s heir

Return to 'Thatcherism' as Sunak and Truss battle to win to over Tory members' support

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists for cutlery

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists one Euro for cutlery

The Cost of Living Tsar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis

Puppy Border Terrier Feeding

Dog food recall warning as brand recalled over fears it contains metal

Vladimir Putin is 'too healthy' says CIA chief William Burns

CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'

Government borrowing was £22.9bn last month

National debt grew by £22.9bn in June, as soaring inflation pushes up interest payments

England claimed a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals

It's coming home? England Lionesses in Euro 2022 semi-finals after beating Spain

A family statement said Ms Trump was an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty".

Donald Trump says final goodbye to ex-wife Ivana Trump at emotional funeral

British troops have been banned from paying for prostitutes abroad

UK armed forces ban use of sex workers abroad to stamp out 'poor behaviour'

It's Sunak v Truss for the keys to No10

Brexit 'doom' didn't happen, says Truss as she vows emergency tax-cut budget as PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Books Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s new book to be published this autumn

Monarch Butterflies Endangered

Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

Russia Ukraine War

Russian attack on Kharkiv ‘kills two and injures 21’

Pakistan Weather

Death toll from weeks of rain in Pakistan rises to 282

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Europe Wildfires Photo Gallery

European wildfire threat recedes as temperatures drop

Israel Stampede

Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy

EU imposes further sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

Italian premier Mario Draghi waves to politicians at the end of an address at the Parliament in Rome

Italy’s Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes

R Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court

R Kelly’s manager goes on trial over ‘gun threat at cinema showing documentary’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign
Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London