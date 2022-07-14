Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee told to stop contacting ex

14 July 2022, 12:00

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A dad who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee days after she moved into their home has been barred from contacting his ex.

Tony Garnett, 29, has been ordered not to approach Lorna, 28, after she alleged he sent her abusive texts, The Sun reported.

Mr Garnett has also been told not to go within 100 metres of the home they lived in with their two children in Bradford.

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with the couple earlier this year after they offered to sponsor her stay in the UK following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But 10 days after she arrived, the 22-year-old, originally from Kyiv, and Mr Garnett ran off together.

Mr Garnett agreed this week to the non-molestation restraining order at Bradford Combined Courts, which bars him phoning, texting or emailing Ms Garnett as well as contacting her on social media.

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with the couple earlier this year
Sofiia Karkadym moved in with the couple earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ms Karkadym has insisted she is "not a homewrecker" and that she never planned to "take" Mr Garnett from his partner.

In a previous interview with The Sun she said: "I never thought or planned to go into their home and take Tony from Lorna."

She added she believed the couple's relationship was in jeopardy before she arrived in the UK, and said nothing happened until they left their home.

Mr Garnett also defended moving out with Ms Karkadym and into a rented house in Bradford.

He told Metro: "People are painting her as a villain who has come to the UK and stolen a British man.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. It was a mutual decision.

"It wasn't as if we had met each other and decided then and there to move out. I was leaving regardless, because I'd had enough of Lorna."

