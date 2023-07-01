Man and woman arrested after two-year-old girl 'known to pair' found dead

The child was found dead on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich (pictured). Picture: Google Street View

By Adam Solomons

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl was found dead.

Police found the body of a child at a property on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich on Friday morning.

The toddler's death is being treated as suspicious.

A man and a woman "known to the victim" are being held on suspicion of murder, Suffolk Police said on Saturday morning.

They were arrested 28 miles away in Bury St Edmunds.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google Street View

Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, the force said.

The pair remain in policy custody and are being questioned by police.

Superintendent Jane Topping said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death of this child.

“Clearly, such a discovery is extremely distressing for everyone concerned.

“We’d ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”

“A highly visible presence of officers is likely to continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols.

“These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are appealing to the local community for any information which may aid this investigation.”

Anyone with relevant information has been urged to contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/37749/23.