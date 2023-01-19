Big freeze chaos: All flights grounded at Manchester Airport as heavy snow and ice shuts both runways

19 January 2023, 07:17 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 07:49

Chaos at Manchester Airport on Thursday
Chaos at Manchester Airport on Thursday. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Manchester Airport has closed down both of its runways amid heavy snow and freezing conditions.

The airport said that the health and safety of passengers and staff "would always be our top priority".

The move has disrupted all flights in and out of the airport, and bosses said that passengers should contact their airlines for more information.

The runways were closed at about 6.20am on Thursday.

The airport said in a statement: "Following a period of heavy snow fall, we have temporarily closed both runways.

"We will provide further updates as soon as possible."

The UK has been beset by freezing temperatures and snow in recent days.

Drivers were warned to take care in the south-west after dozens of people were injured when the double-decker bus taking them to work in Somerset overturned on an icy road.

The Met Office said warmer air should be coming to the UK in the next few days.

