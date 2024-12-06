Manchester United blasted over scrapped plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets by Welsh women’s record goalscorer

Jess Fishlock criticised Manchester United for scrapping plans to wear jackets supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United has been criticised over its decision to scrap plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets.

Players refused to wear the rainbow-coloured Adidas jackets in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

They were supposed to wear the pride-themed jackets during the warmup of their Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday.

However, the plans were abandoned after Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui told teammates he did not want to wear the outfit due to his Muslim faith.

The team decided to back Mazraoui, 27, in not wearing the jackets, so that he would not be seen to be the only one refusing to wear it.

Wales most-capped player of all time and record goalscorer Jess Fishlock has since criticised Manchester United for the u-turn, saying it sends the wrong message.

"I think it’s really sad that a club like Manchester United are choosing to say that basically ‘we’re really not that inclusive actually – we don’t want to be’," Fishlock told The Sports Agents.

"It is a choice at the end of the day... you have supporters all over the world, you have players all over the world, you have a women’s team, you have a men’s team, you have fans and you are basically just saying ‘some of you are not welcome here or we don’t want you here or the messaging is too hard’.

"I just think it’s really disappointing that we can’t seem to find a place for just a simple message that football is inclusive.

"I think we’ve forgotten what these campaigns are about... we seem to forget what the initial message is here which is: football is inclusive and it should be inclusive and it is for everybody."

A statement from the club said: "Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

"We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters' club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

"Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club's position."