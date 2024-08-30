Manhunt underway as police search for escaped prisoner as public told 'do not approach'

By Danielle de Wolfe

A manhunt is underway after a male prisoner absconded form an prison in Dundee.

Martin Jackson, 33, remains at large after escaping from HMP Castle Huntly, located West of Dundee, Scotland.

Jackson was first reported missing to police at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, with police now making a public appeal.

The public are told "not to approach" the prisoner, instead being urged to contact the police.

Martin is described as a white male of medium build, measuring around 5ft 10in tall.

The prisoner is also described as being bald with red facial hair.

The UK's open prison system is comprised of low supervision inmates - preparing many for imminent release.

According to the Scottish Prison Service website: 'Following a robust risk management process and a period in closed conditions, prisoners can progress to Castle Huntly where the emphasis is on careful preparation for release.

"Activity focuses on enhanced personal responsibility, job readiness and positive citizenship with the aim of reducing the risk of re-offending and contributing to safer communities."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "It is believed Martin has connections in both Ayr and Cumbria, and the public are being asked not to approach him."

Any sightings can be reported to officers via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.