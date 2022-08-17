Comedian sparks row after complaining about crying baby 'derailing' Edinburgh Fringe show

17 August 2022, 10:16

Matt Forde complained about a baby at his show
Matt Forde complained about a baby at his show. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

A comedian who complained after a parent brought a crying baby to his show has sparked a row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matt Forde compared the infant to a mobile phone ringing continually and told parents not to bring their babies to adult shows.

The comic, who has been performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, grumbled about the audience member on Twitter which sparked a mixture of support for his position and criticism of his complaint.

Mr Forde said: "Someone brought their baby to my show last night. Sadly it derailed large parts of it because they wouldn't do the decent thing and just leave when it started crying.

Read more: Comedian Jerry Sadowitz's Edinburgh Fringe show axed by venue bosses for 'unacceptable material'

"I get that it must be tough as a new parent but please, don't bring babies to adult shows. It's always a problem.

"I realise this sounds a bit whiny but it’s just to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"It's like someone's phone continually ringing and them not turning it off. I've had so many messages from people who were there last night who were very polite about the fact it pissed them off."

Twitter users were split on their reaction, with some criticising his outburst and others backing him.

"It's genuinely rubbish having to miss stuff because you can't get the kids watched. I wouldn't take my children even a babe in arms to a comedy show though," said one user.

"It's one of those things you have to accept being a parent that you might miss things, surely?"

"This topic splits opinion, I am a bus driver and a crying baby is by design very distracting but you're the bad guy if you say anything in real time!" said another.

One suggested: "It's tough being a parent of infants, you don't want to be isolated.

"Here is the thing - bring your baby, but you have to leave it if the baby starts to cry. That's the deal."

And another remarked: "Do you have children of your own, Matt? Perhaps those parents wanted to see your show."

"What about the baby on stage?" quipped one Twitter user.

Mr Forde, whose Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right show has been running at the Pleasance Courtyard, clarified early on Wednesday: "It was all very friendly. I made a joke about it all and incorporated the baby into the show. Eventually it was just impossible."

He added, after criticism over whether he was complaining about a mother, that: "The baby was with its father."

More controversial at the Edinburgh Fringe was the cancellation of comedian Jerry Sadowitz's show.

He was alleged to have taken out his penis on stage and to have made a racial slur about Rishi Sunak.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Chail is accused under the Treason Act

'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Southwark this morning

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Southwark railway arches with train services 'severely disrupted'

An amber warning for thunderstorms has been isssed

Amber thunderstorm alert for London and south east warning of flooding, power cuts and lightning strikes

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, has been named as the victim in the stabbing in Greenford in west London

'Good, kind man', 87, riding mobility scooter in west London stabbed to death 'surrounded' by gang of youths

Natasha Henstridge has paid tribute to her ex-husband

'No words... only love': Darius Danesh's ex-wife shares tribute after his shock death at 41

Kit Malthouse told LBC "families were devastated" by the scandal

Survivors of infected blood scandal awarded interim payments after 40-year battle

A hosepipe ban will be imposed in Thames Water's areas

Thames Water imposes hosepipe ban on 15 million customers

Inflation has hit its highest level since 1982 as the UK grapples with a worsening cost of living crisis

Inflation soars to 40-year high as UK's cost of living crisis worsens

Elon Musk has said he is buying Manchester United, although it is unclear whether he was serious

Elon Musk admits he is not buying Manchester United and says it was a "joke"

Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws

Bikes could get registration plates under shake-up of laws for cyclists

Police who abuse women to be sacked under new guidelines

Crackdown on police who abuse women could see officers automatically sacked under new guidelines

Liz Truss said British workers need to produce "more graft"

Liz Truss slammed for saying UK workers should show 'more graft' like Chinese in leaked recording

The Government has written to the European Commission to "end persistent delays" to the UK's access to EU scientific research programmes

UK to launch dispute proceedings against EU over alleged Brexit deal breaches

Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks

'Thunder fever' to strike again: Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare weather phenomenon

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death

Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

'Resisting the temptation to give up': Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly

R Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago

Haruyuki Takahashi

Ex-member of Tokyo Olympics organising committee arrested on bribery suspicions

Thailand violence

Southern Thailand hit by wave of arson and bombings

China Drought

Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

CPAC Republicans

Sarah Palin reaches Alaskan election’s final round in comeback bid

South Korea Yoon 100 Days

‘No plan’ for South Korea to have nuclear weapons despite North’s missile tests

Liz Cheney

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska

Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)

Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

Biden

Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London