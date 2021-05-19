Matt Hancock urges Brits to get second jab as UK Indian variant cases rise

By Asher McShane

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people get fully vaccinated to tackle the rise in cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Almost three-thousand cases of the variant have now been identified in the UK - an increase of 30 per cent since Monday.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, Mr Hancock said the variant makes it "even more important" for people to get vaccinated. He added that it was "so important" for people to come forward for their second jab.

Matt Hancock said it was "so important" that people come forward for their second jab. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Thousands to get third Covid-19 jab in new 'Cov-Boost' trial, Matt Hancock announces

Surge testing and vaccinations are being introduced in Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside and the government is identifying the spread of variants using waste water testing and travel patterns, Mr Hancock confirmed.

England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said "the challenge ahead of us in the next two, to three, to four weeks" was to "make sure we outrun the virus with really vigorous pull-through on vaccine delivery.

"When you are called you must come forwards and help us finish the job," said Prof Van-Tam.

Government data up to May 18 shows that of the 57,855,958 jabs given in the UK so far, 36,985,505 were first doses - a rise of 174,100 on the previous day.

Some 20,870,453 were second doses, an increase of 324,001.

Surge testing and vaccinations are being introduced in Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside.

The Health Secretary said almost 14,000 vaccinations had been given in Bolton and Blackburn since Friday and more than 26,000 have been given in the past week - the highest weekly total in the two areas.

The Health Secretary said: "As I've reported to the House of Commons, there are now 2,967 cases known of this variant in the UK and we are determined to do all that we can to ensure this new variant doesn't put our recovery at risk.

"We've acted fast to guard the gains that we have made together.

"We now have an incredibly sensitive biosecurity surveillance system here in the UK ... this system spotted the cases in Bolton and in Blackburn early and, through surge testing and increased vaccination, we're throwing everything at it there.

"The weekly case data in Bolton is now 283 per 100,00 and it doubled in the last week.

"There are now 25 people in Bolton Hospital with Covid - the majority are unvaccinated, nearly 90% have not yet had two vaccines.

"This shows the importance of getting vaccinated, not once but twice."

Prof Van-Tam said the new variant could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible.

He said: "I think scientists are sure that this virus is more transmissible than the strain that it is beginning to replace, which is the old Kent B.117 strain.

"The million dollar question is how much more transmissible - we don't have that yet.

"We have a credible range that goes from a few percent more transmissible through to 50% more transmissible - I think most people feel it is going to be somewhere in the middle... but it is just too early.

"The best estimate that I can give you is that the data will begin to firm up some time next week and I think next week will be the first time when we have a ranging shot at what the transmissibility increase is.

"And that will then feed into models that will help us understand how this looks in terms of the future prospects in terms of resurgent disease, and from there, ministers will be able to make further decisions."

He added the transmission of the new variant is "not inevitable" and it can be slowed down through "cautious behaviour".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on people to "keep getting your jab" as 70% of UK adults have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

He said in a tweet: "Seven in 10 adults in the UK have now had the first dose of the vaccine.

"It's a monumental achievement and my thanks go to all the healthcare workers, Armed Forces personnel and volunteers who have made this incredible rollout possible.

"Please keep getting your jab when called."