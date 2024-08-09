Medal hopeful Johnson-Thompson in action on day 14 of Paris Games after Aldridge secures Team GB's 13th gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is one of Team GB’s main medal hopes on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is one of Team GB’s main medal hopes on Friday with 35 golds up for grabs on day 14 of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Brit is leading the heptathlon after the first day of the event and will be looking to emulate the heroics of Jessica Ennis-Hill who took home heptathlon gold at London 2012.

Johnson-Thompson is leading the heptathlon after the first day of the event. Picture: Alamy

Jessica Ennis-Hill won heptathlon gold at London 2012. Picture: Alamy

Team GB are currently ranked 5th in the medal table with a total of 13 golds - just one behind hosts France - following Ellie Aldridge’s triumph in the women’s kite sailing on Thursday.

Ellie Aldridge triumphed in the women’s kite sailing on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

With the Games coming to a conclusion on Sunday, it is unlikely the Brits will exceed the 22 golds won at Tokyo 2020.

The US lead the way with 30 podium-topping performances but are neck and neck with China who sit just one gold behind them despite having 30 fewer medals in total.

The leaders of the games perhaps expected a 31st gold in the men’s 200m on Thursday evening but covid-stricken and race-favourite Noah Lyles left on a wheelchair after picking up bronze while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo claimed victory.

Noah Lyles left on a wheelchair after picking up bronze in the 200m final. Picture: Alamy

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo claimed victory in the men's 200m. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere for Team GB on Friday, Megan Keith and Eilish McColgan are in action in the women's 10,000m final.

Amber Anning is in the mix for the 400m final, while there are Brit quartets involved in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals.

Away from the track, Team GB are represented in the finals of the men's boulder and lead, the women's madison and the women's 3m springboard.

Amber Anning is in action in the women's 400m final. Picture: Alamy