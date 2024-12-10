Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'split' just weeks after announcing pregnancy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have broken up just weeks after announcing that she was pregnant.

The couple announced on November 11 that they were expecting their first child together.

But their four-year relationship is said to have come to a sudden end over Thanksgiving weekend.

Fox found some upsetting material on Kelly's phone during their holiday in Vail, Colorado, according to TMZ.

He is understood to have left early, with the pair having not seen each other since.

Fox previously revealed that she is due to give birth in March.

An insider told Us weekly: "They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together. The pregnancy is bringing them closer.”

Both stars have had children from previous relationships, Fox has three sons called Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Kelly also has a daughter called Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Picture: Alamy

The couple first got together in 2020 after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico and had been on and off since.

The rumours of the break up began after Fox deleted all the photos of Kelly from her Instagram and posted a selfie with a caption from Beyonce's 'Pray You Catch Me' which some suggested was hinting at her rocky relationship.

Fox fans previously attacked Kelly's lead guitarist Sophie Lloyd for causing an earlier split between her and Kelly.

Lloyd told the Express: “It sucked! It was kind of a disappointing thing for women in the industry; because I play on stage with this guy everyone thinks I must’ve slept with him.

"It’s not true at all, I have an amazing boyfriend!

She continued: “It was just an insight, I guess, into what people see. It’s so silly… But it’s all positive looking forward.”