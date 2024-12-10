Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

10 December 2024, 16:29

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks
Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince of Wales has revealed how he will celebrate Christmas with 45 people this year, admitting he is looking forward to but "not ready" for the festive season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heir to the throne William was attending a seasonal event for families of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief, at Bulford, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.

William, the Princess of Wales and their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are expected to join the King and Queen and extended family for a traditional royal Christmas at Charles's private estate in Norfolk.

The Prince of Wales, 42, who acts as Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment visited the Regiment for a Christmas event
The Prince of Wales, 42, who acts as Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment visited the Regiment for a Christmas event. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'He's doing a fantastic job': Trump meets Prince William after Notre Dame reopening

Read More: Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

As part of the visit, William sat down and chatted to soldiers and their families before handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree.

He told one family "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready".

William told others he was looking forward to spending it with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".

The prince was presented with two cards the children had made for him, as well as a portrait drawn by Karson Heighway, 10.

He put the picture, drawn with crayons on a sticky note, in his pocket, laughing: "I look like I have five nostrils."

Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, discussed her role within services welfare with William before talking about their dogs.

"We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham," Mrs St Clair-Lewis said.

"He said there will 45 of them under one roof for Christmas.

"He didn't say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table."

Her husband, Sgt Alun Lewis, had previously attended an Army course with William in 2006.

"It was a crew commander course when he did his stint in the Army," he said.

On arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by a regimental ram called Derby, before meeting with soldiers and their families, to hear more about their experiences and roles within the Mercian Regiment
On arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by a regimental ram called Derby, before meeting with soldiers and their families, to hear more about their experiences and roles within the Mercian Regiment. Picture: Alamy

William was asked for parenting advice from Megan Ireland and Cpt Ed Ireland, the parents of the youngest attendee - five-week-old Rupert Ireland.

Cpt Ireland said: "He said he wasn't giving us advice.

"He was asking us about the sleepless nights and said they get better.

"He said best of luck, it will all be fine."

William admired the woollen jumper, knitted in the colours of the regiment, worn by Rupert.

The royal spoke to families, dressed in Christmas outfits, on 10 tables - remarking that he liked the festive jumpers.

"I will have to get one," he said.

Sgt Sam Murray, who has served with the Mercian regiment for 20 years, spoke to William as son Karson drew his portrait.

"He asked what my children wanted for Christmas," Sgt Murray said.

"He said he is not organised himself."

The royal family traditionally walk to church together on the morning of December 25, greeting well-wishers on the way, before enjoying a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings afterwards at Sandringham House.

In the past, the King has invited the Waleses, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, the Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, and his nieces Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their young families.

Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles - who has two children - revealed he is on the guest list for the first time after the King and Queen's difficult year, with Charles and daughter-in-law Kate both diagnosed with cancer.

"My mum said 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time'," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who has three children, could also be there.

On arrival, William met regimental mascot Private Derby XXXIII, an 18-month-old Swaledale ram.

The ram was selected by the Duke of Devonshire from his flock at the Chatsworth estate and is the only regimental animal requiring two handlers.

William asked what Derby would be doing over the Christmas period and was told he would be returning to Chatsworth to join a field of ewes.

"He has quite a fun Christmas," William said.

Kejhan Sanganoo, seven, presented William with a Christmas card he had made for him to the surprise of parents Aran and Mekeje Sanganoo.

The card, featuring stuck-on felt stars and Christmas trees, read "Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas!"

Colour sergeant Aran Sanganoo said: "He was asking us about our plans for Christmas and what we are up to as a family.

"He was really happy with the card. We didn't know he was making it.

"I went to get him from the craft table here and saw he had the card for the prince."

William spent time at each of the tables and presented six children with a bag containing pencils, a highlighter, sticky notes and a ball featuring the logo of the Mercian regiment.

As he left one table he remarked: "It is like speed dating, going round every table. I'm trying to make sure I speak to everybody."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Car driving past flames

Wind-driven California wildfire sees thousands ordered to evacuate

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus

Israel to set up 'sterile defensive zone' in Syria as it brands reports IDF tanks are approaching Damascus 'fake news'

Tom Voyce in action for England

Former England rugby star Tom Voyce feared dead after his car went into river during Storm Darragh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US says it will support new Syria leaders who protect women and reject terrorism

Christopher Stockton guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 22-month-old son Charlie Roberts

Step-father who shook baby to death after staying up late playing computer games guilty of murder

Terumi Tanaka speaking on stage

Japanese survivor of atomic bomb recalls horrors in Nobel Peace Prize speech

David Andrews has been jailed

'Heinous' paedophile posed as a boy online to threaten and manipulate dozens children into sexual activity

A man holding up two nooses in Saydnaya prison

Thousands flock to Assad regime prison in search for missing loved ones

Kim Yong Hyun making a speech

South Korean court issues arrest warrant for former defence minister

Croydon Stabbing

Schoolgirl, 15, begged attacker to ‘stop’ as she was knifed to death in street in row over ‘teddy bear,’ court hears

59 cars in total will face the tax hike

Full list of 59 cars facing £2,745 tax hike revealed as Ford, BMW and Toyota impacted

Donald Tusk gesturing as he makes a speech

Negotiations over war in Ukraine could begin ‘in the winter’, says Tusk

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner outside Southwark Crown Court

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner avoids jail over fraud linked to cases against British soldiers

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed speaking in the House of Commons against calls to introduce legislation to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK.

MP speaks out against plans to ban first-cousin marriage as he claims intermarriage can 'help build family bonds'

New picture emerges of Ivy League ‘assassin’ accused of killing US healthcare CEO removing mask to eat hash brown before his arrest

Caught while eating a hash brown: Pictures show healthcare chief's 'assassin' in McDonald's, moments before arrest

Israeli soldiers standing next to an armoured vehicle

Israel launches airstrikes across Syria as troops seize more territory

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cineworld has announced plans to close a further six branches

Cineworld to close six more branches taking total to 11 - see full list

Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift"

‘I don’t remember 20 days’: Jamie Foxx reveals why he was hospitalised as he breaks silence on health battle
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (L) looks on as former Conservative donor Nick Candy (R) speaks with members of the media

Billionaire ex-Tory donor will give Reform millions to boost chances at next election, Nigel Farage tells LBC
Rescuers looking at a collapsed building

At least eight people dead as building collapses in Cairo

Luigi Mangione

'Ivy League assassin' Luigi Mangione's agonising back pain 'left him unable to have sex', roommate reveals
FILE - Musician Jay-Z stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, on Nov. 24, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Lawyer denies trying to 'blackmail' Jay-Z as rapper calls for accuser’s identity to be revealed or case dismissed
The University Student slammed Thameslink for the fine.

Backlash at ‘confusing’ rules after student fined £80 for sitting in ‘wrong’ first class on busy train
Andrew Westwood has been found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child

Netflix Sex Education actor found guilty of raping schoolgirl who came to him for acting lessons
Firefighters standing in front of a demolished apartment block

Police arrest three people over apartment explosion that left six dead

Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to challenge ‘absurd’ corruption charges as he gives evidence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News