Megan Fox announces she is expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly as she debuts baby bump

The couple have announced they are expecting their first child. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Actress Megan Fox has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The 37-year-old revealed her growing baby bump in a bold, artistic photoshoot, where she posed covered in black paint while gently cradling her stomach.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," adding an angel and heart emoji.

The announcement was set to Machine Gun Kelly's song Last November, a deeply personal track reflecting on a miscarriage the two had experienced.

Megan also suffered an ectopic pregnancy years earlier.

The Jennifer's Body star is already a mother of three and shares sons Noah (10), Bodhi (9), and Journey (6) with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. T

his new baby will be her first with MGK and also his second child; he has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from his past relationship with Emma Cannon.