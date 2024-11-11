Violence reignites in Amsterdam as tram set on fire days on from 'anti-Semitic attacks'

A damaged tram in Amsterdam as the city continues to face tensions following violence last week. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Violence has reignited in Amsterdam days on from "anti-Semitic attacks" last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Thursday night, Israeli football fans were attacked on the streets following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Emergency measures were instituted in the Dutch city after fans, who had been filmed destroying flags and chanting anti-Arab songs, were targeted in "hit-and-run" attacks, which left five injured and 62 arrested.

On Monday night, police claimed dozens of people armed with sticks set a tram on fire.

Police said the fire was quickly extinguished and riot officers cleared the square. Images online showed people damaging property and setting off fireworks.

Police said it was not clear who started the unrest. Picture: Alamy

Police said it was not clear who started the unrest and whether it was related to what happened last week.

But they noted the tense atmosphere since five people were treated in hospital and dozens detained on Thursday following a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax.

Youths on scooters and on foot went in search of Israeli fans, punching and kicking them and then fleeing to evade police, according to Amsterdam's mayor.

Dutch police announced five new arrests on Monday in their investigation into that earlier violence. The suspects are men aged 18 to 37 and are from Amsterdam or surrounding cities. Four are still in custody, while the fifth has been released but remains a suspect.

Warning - footage contains violence and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israeli football fans attacked by mob in Amsterdam

Earlier, police said that four other men who had been arrested last week would remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Two of those are minors, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Amsterdam. The other two men are from Amsterdam and a nearby city.

Police said they have identified more than 170 witnesses and have taken forensic evidence from dozens. Prime Minister Dick Schoof said they were also examining videos posted to social media.

Read more: Emergency measures in Amsterdam after Israeli football fans targeted by pro-Palestine 'hit-and-run attacks'

Read more: Israel sends planes to Amsterdam to 'rescue' football fans as Dutch PM condemns 'anti-Semitic attacks'

Reports of antisemitic speech, vandalism and violence have been on the rise in Europe since the start of the war in Gaza, and tensions mounted in Amsterdam ahead of Thursday night's match.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were banned by local authorities from gathering outside the stadium.

Before the match, Maccabi fans also tore a Palestinian flag off a building in Amsterdam and chanted anti-Arab slogans on their way to the stadium.

There were also reports of Maccabi fans starting fights.

In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk toward police line, with police vans driving in the background, near the football stadium in Amsterdam. Picture: Alamy

The mayor has banned all demonstrations in the city and declared several parts of Amsterdam risk zones where police can stop and check anyone.

Dozens were detained on Sunday for taking part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Amsterdam that had been outlawed.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar rushed to the Netherlands on Friday and offered Israel's help in the police investigation.

He met the Dutch prime minister on Saturday and said in a statement that the attacks and demands to show passports "were reminiscent of dark periods in history".

Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Israeli president Isaac Herzog, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander compared the violence to World War II.

"We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War Two, and last night we failed again," he said.

He also said the "shocking" scenes were reminiscent of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel last year.

The IDF said on Friday that it was deploying a rescue mission for Israelis who were attacked.A spokesperson said: "The targeted attacks against Jews and Israelis in Amsterdam tonight, are horrific and barbaric.

"The images of the violence toward Jewish people in Europe are a painful reminder of our history.

"The IDF has an historic duty of protecting our people, wherever they are.

"We are preparing to deploy a mission to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam."

Leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel condemned the violence."

The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens," a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

It added that "the harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked" and that Mr Netanyahu "views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity".

He demanded that the Dutch government take "vigorous and swift action" against those involved.

Mr Netanyahu's office added that he had called for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he followed reports of the violence "with horror".

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis.

I am in close contact with everyone involved," he added.He said that he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu and "emphasised that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital."