Emergency measures in Amsterdam after Israeli football fans targeted by pro-Palestine 'hit-and-run attacks'

8 November 2024, 23:11

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night
Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Emergency measures have been instituted in Amsterdam after Israeli football fans were targeted by pro-Palestine "hit-and-run" attacks, which left five injured and 62 arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam on Thursday night, following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In Amsterdam and the southern Amstelveen suburbs to its south police can conduct extra searches, and officials have instituted a temporary ban on protests and face coverings.

Buildings that could be targeted by violent protesters will also be protected under the emergency measures.

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the football stadium, which was imposed by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema amid fears of clashes breaking out.

In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk toward police line, with police vans driving in the background, near the football stadium in Amsterdam
In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk toward police line, with police vans driving in the background, near the football stadium in Amsterdam. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ms Halsema said the city is looking back at a "black night and a dark day".

Antisemitic "criminals" attacked Jewish visitors after the match, she said.

Men on scooters were seen searching for Maccabi supporters in a "hit-and-run".

She said there had been "no concrete threats before this match" but she had been told to take measures to ensure the event ran as "calmly as possible".

It came after an earlier statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said the night "was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters".

Five people were injured in the attacks and were taken to hospital for treatment. They were all discharged this morning.

Warning - footage contains violence and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israeli football fans attacked by mob in Amsterdam

Meanwhile, 62 people were arrested, with 10 still in custody. The group includes adults and two minors.

Others arrested overnight were fined for either throwing fireworks or possessing a knife.

Emergency measures have since been put in place across the entire city.

A "risk area" has been imposed to allow police to carry out searches, with demonstrations and face coverings banned.

Read more: Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister Yoav Gallant in surprise announcement

Read more: Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said it was "extremely difficult" for his force to prevent the violence from happening.

Officers decided to "assemble" Maccabi supporters and "protect them" by taking them to hotels in coaches, he said.

Meanwhile, he said Maccabi supporters attacked a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire.

In this image taken from video, police detain a person next to the place where Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters gather ahead of the Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police detain a person next to the place where Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters gather ahead of the Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Israeli president Isaac Herzog, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander compared the violence to World War II.

"We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War Two, and last night we failed again," he said.

He also said the "shocking" scenes were reminiscent of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel last year.

The IDF said on Friday that it was deploying a rescue mission for Israelis who were attacked.

A spokesperson said: "The targeted attacks against Jews and Israelis in Amsterdam tonight, are horrific and barbaric.

"The images of the violence toward Jewish people in Europe are a painful reminder of our history.

"The IDF has an historic duty of protecting our people, wherever they are.

"We are preparing to deploy a mission to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam."

Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station.
Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station. Picture: Alamy

Leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel condemned the violence.

"The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens," a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

It added that "the harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked" and that Mr Netanyahu "views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity".

He demanded that the Dutch government take "vigorous and swift action" against those involved.

Mr Netanyahu's office added that he had called for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he followed reports of the violence "with horror".

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved," he added.

He said that he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu and "emphasised that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital."

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said: "We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024.

"These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!!

"This is the time when the UN should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now."

Geert Wilders, the hard-right nationalist lawmaker whose Party for Freedom won elections in the Netherlands last year and who is a staunch ally of Israel, reacted to a video apparently showing a Maccabi fan being surrounded by several men.

"Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable," Mr Wilders said.

Boris Johnson has claimed that Donald Trump would "certainly" do a trade deal with the UK

Trump will 'certainly' do a UK trade deal, Boris Johnson claims - as Farage urges Starmer to 'roll out the red carpet'

Russian TV aired nude photos of Melania Trump

Russian state TV airs nude photos of Melania Trump as presenters congratulate her husband on election victory

Prince Andrew is said to have found his own money to stay in the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'finds money to stay in Royal Lodge' after being cut off by Charles when King's 'patience ran out'

Chris Hall, 48, was killed after the limb of a tree fell on him in a park in Chesire

Council fined £500,000 for 'wholly avoidable' death after tree branch fell and killed man walking dog in park

Whitworth Hall at the University of Manchester. Oxford Road, Manchester, England, United Kingdom.

Man arrested after bust of Israeli leader stolen from the University of Manchester and defaced

The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian Abdel Rahman Abdullah, who was shot dead by the Israeli army during clashes at a refugee camp near Bethlehem

Nearly 70% of Gaza dead are women and children, UN reports

m

Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

One of the headstones

Shock as local council slaps 'disgusting' health and safety stickers on gravestones

Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police refer themselves to watchdog over handling of sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Fred Trump III said his uncle Donald had said he should let his disabled son die

Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Terry Moore

'Britain's Tiger King' rushed to hospital after being mauled by his own big cat

Donald Trump.

Iranian assassination attempt against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

UK fire engine (file)

Two dead as blaze rips through Coventry home in early hours of morning

Amanj Hasan Zada has been jailed for 17 years

Iranian man dubbed 'the best smuggler' jailed for 17 years after arranging small boat crossings

Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus

WATCH: Dramatic moment undercover police officers arrest phone snatcher in Oxford Circus

Georgina Cooper

Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 - just months after getting married

x

Sara Sharif's dad claims stepmum refused to call 999 after he found her 'limp' body

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a crossbow-wielding man in London

Urgent hunt launched for man on the loose with a crossbow as police share CCTV footage

Trevor Sorbie who has died aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75 after terminal cancer diagnosis

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach' says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election.

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach', says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election
Martin Hibbert, who was injured in the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, makes a statement outside the Royal Courts Of Justice.

Manchester Arena survivors awarded £45,000 in harassment case against conspiracy theorist

'Faint giggles': The Globe on Baker Street has been hit with restrictions

London pub hit with restrictions after faint giggles from customers annoyed one man

Black Friday deals have begun across the UK

Black Friday 2024: When does it start and everything you need to know to get the best deals
Front of Circle Line London Underground tube train and driver obscured face emerging from tunnel entering train station platform England UK

Tube drivers call off strike after being offered four-day week, pay rise and fewer hours

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' by government as pro-Palestinian rallies continue

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' after Labour declares 'all out-war on the countryside'
A Taekwondo coach has been jailed for nine years for abusing two young girls

Taekwondo coach jailed for nine years after sexually abusing two young children

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Kate will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

