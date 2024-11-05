Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister Yoav Gallant in surprise announcement

5 November 2024, 19:12 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 19:36

Israeli PM Netanyahu has fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant.
Israeli PM Netanyahu has fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant, citing a “crisis of trust” between them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gallant and Netanyahu have been rivals within the ruling Likud party for a long time, and have repeatedly been at odds over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz will become the new defence minister, and Gideon Saar will replace Katz as foreign minister.

The country is still embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region.

Read more: Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Read more: IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'

Netanyahu’s office published a terse letter to Gallant on Tuesday evening announcing the decision.

"In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and defence minister," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defence minister."

Gallant has responded to the news on X, writing: “The security of the state of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life.”

Gallant is a widely considered by Israel’s international allies to be a brake on the far-right elements of the country’s coalition government.

While Netanyahu has called for continued military pressure on Hamas, Gallant had taken a more pragmatic approach in recent times, saying that military force has created the necessary conditions for a diplomatic deal that could bring home hostages held by the militant group.

Earlier this year the International Criminal Court requested arrest warrants for both Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's far-right national security minister, expressed support for Netanyahu's decision to sack the former defence minister.

"I congratulate the prime minister on the decision to dismiss Gallant," Ben Gvir said.

He criticised Gallant, claiming that “it is not possible to achieve absolute victory” if he remained in office.

Ben Gvir’s comments reflect wider trends within Netanyahu’s government, which favours a more aggressive stance in Israel's wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 64-year-old previously revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery

Jeremy Clarkson issues major health update after life-changing surgery as he tells fans he is 'better than ever'

US Capitol Police arrested a man on Tuesday

Man arrested at US Capitol for 'smelling like fuel and bringing a flare gun and a torch', police say

Donald Trump after casting his vote on Tuesday

Donald Trump claims he's 'very confident' of victory in US election race after casting his ballot

Conor McGregor has been accused of raping and choking a woman in a Dublin hotel

Conor McGregor accused of raping and choking woman after snorting cocaine

The ex-Manchester City footballer married Stephen Darby in 2018, a few months before he was diagnosed with the condition

Ex-Lioness captain Steph Houghton reveals husband's 'life-changing' operation amid MND battle

Underground train, Barbican Tube Station, Smithfield, England, United Kingdom

Tube drivers call off planned London Underground strikes after improved pay offer

Playa de los Pocillos puerto del carmen Lanzarote, Canary Islands, spain

British tourist, 34, found dead on beach in Lanzarote

Trump and Harris go head to head

US Election night guide: What time do polls close and who is favourite to win?

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had only just turned 12 when he took part in the violent disorder

Britain's youngest rioter: Boy who had just turned 12 sentenced for involvement in violent disorder

The 170-metre red bridge over wetlands in Canada Water, south-east London, opened last week

Security guards to stop cyclists from using bright red ‘wildlife boardwalk’ at £3.3bn London housing development

Rubert Gispin was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia

Spanish influencer defends ‘shameful’ decision to deliberately cover himself in mud in Valencia’s flood damaged streets

Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Father claims he begged to save Sara Sharif before being told ‘Leave it, she’s dead’

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

Tesco customers are furious after being forced to wait hours to book a Christmas delivery slot.

'It's like getting Beyonce tickets': Fury as Tesco shoppers face 'ridiculous' online queues for Christmas delivery slots

Ladbaby has broken its silence on historic allegations of gripping.

Charity chart-topper Ladbaby breaks his silence on 'groping' allegations

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

Latest News

See more Latest News

The White House has been barricaded and restaurants and stores boarded up as tensions rise over the election.

Washington DC braces for unrest as White House is barricaded and stores boarded up ahead of US election
Sir Chris Hoy said 'if you're over the age of 45, go and ask your doctor' for screening

Sir Chris Hoy calls for men to be offered prostate cancer screening from the age of 45 after his terminal diagnosis
Kamala Harris went door-knocking in Pennsylvania on the night before the election

Kamala Harris surprises residents in Pennsylvania as she goes door-knocking in final bid to win votes
Nearly 600 police officers sacked in a year amid as shocking figures reveal extent of misconduct crackdown

Nearly 600 police officers sacked in a year as shocking figures reveal extent of misconduct crackdown
Hundreds of people died in the devastating flooding in Spain

British man who survived Valencia floods describes hearing his neighbours’ horrifying final screams before they died
Amy Dowden said she was ‘heartbroken' as she left this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Amy Dowden says her ‘heart is breaking’ after she confirmed she will not return to Strictly
Anthony Scaramucci said the row between Trump and Labour would blow over

'Anglophile' Trump's row with Starmer will have 'no impact' on wider relations with UK, Anthony Scaramucci says
Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the United States'

Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the US'
Nick Ferrari bumps into Nigel Farage in Pennsylvania as he reflects on Trump's "remarkable" foreign policy achievements

Nick Ferrari bumps into Nigel Farage in Pennsylvania as he reflects on Trump's 'near-death' experience
Millions of Americans are voting for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

US presidential election 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans vote as Trump and Harris make final push for White House

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News