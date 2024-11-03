IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'

3 November 2024, 20:26 | Updated: 3 November 2024, 20:37

The Israeli military has said it carried out its first ground operation into Syria - as it announced it had captured a man who has links to Iran (stock images)
By Chay Quinn

The Israeli military has said it carried out its first ground operation into Syria - as it announced it had captured a man who has links to Iran.

The raid was the first time in the widening current Middle East conflict that Israel has sent troops into Syria.

The IDF has confirmed the raid - but did not say when or where the operation took place.

A spokesperson for the forces identified the target of the raid as Ali Soleiman al-Assi.

Ali Soleiman al-Assi reportedly lives in the southern Syrian region of Saida.

The IDF said the man had links to Iranian operations targeting the annexed Golan Heights (pictured)
They say that he has been involved in Iranian operations targeting the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria.

Body camera footage of the raid released by the army showed soldiers seizing a man in a white tank top inside a building. The man was brought to Israel for interrogation, the military said.

The expansion of ground troop operations into Syria means the Israeli forces are now operating in Lebanon, Gaza, Iran and Syria.

The latest news comes days after the IDF said it eliminated Izz al-Din Kassab, the chief diplomat for Hamas’ political wing.

The operation also comes just weeks after the Israeli Defence Force killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the man behind the October 7 attack.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the IDF said: “Eliminated: Izz al-Din Kassab, Head of National Relations in Hamas’ Political Bureau.

“Kassab was a member of Hamas' political bureau and was responsible for national relations within the organization, overseeing the coordination and connection between Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza.

