Israel sends planes to Amsterdam to 'rescue' football fans as Dutch PM condemns 'anti-Semitic attacks'

Violence broke out after the match in Amsterdam. Picture: Getty/social media

By Emma Soteriou

Israel has sent planes to Amsterdam to "rescue" football fans after the Dutch PM condemned "anti-Semitic attacks" following a match.

Israeli supporters were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam last night after the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the football stadium, which was imposed by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema amid fears of clashes breaking out.

A statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said the night "was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters".

They said 62 people had been arrested and an investigation launched following the violence.

Warning - footage contains violence and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israeli football fans attacked by mob in Amsterdam

The IDF has since said it is deploying a rescue mission for Israelis being attacked.

A spokesperson said: "The targeted attacks against Jews and Israelis in Amsterdam tonight, are horrific and barbaric.

"The images of the violence toward Jewish people in Europe are a painful reminder of our history.

"The IDF has an historic duty of protecting our people, wherever they are.

"We are preparing to deploy a mission to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam."

Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station. Picture: Alamy

Leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel have condemned the attack.

"The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens," a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

It added that "the harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked" and that Mr Netanyahu "views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity".

He demanded that the Dutch government take "vigorous and swift action" against those involved.

Mr Netanyahu's office added that he had called for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he followed reports of the violence "with horror".

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved," he added.

He said that he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu and "emphasised that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital."