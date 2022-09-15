Meghan and Harry's children 'to be Prince and Princess but will not have HRH titles'

Archie and Lilibet will become Prince and Princess respectively. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan's children are set to become Prince and Princess but not have HRH titles.

King Charles is expected to anoint Prince Archie, three, and one-year-old Princess Lilibet soon, it is understood.

He is believed to have agreed to issue letters patent to confer the titles on his two grandchildren, according to the Sun.

However, the pair will not be able to use His and Her Royal Highness titles - much like their parents when they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal titles when they moved to the US. Picture: Handout

A source told the paper: "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week.

"They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

"They have been relentless since the Queen died.

"But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.

"That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."

A spokesman for the King declined to comment.

It comes as Harry and Meghan have reunited with the Royal Family in recent days to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Prince William and Harry marched together behind their father, King Charles, as they followed the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace ahead of her lying in state on Wednesday.

The pair also put aside their differences for an unexpected walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

In his televised address to the nation on Friday evening, the King talked of his love for Harry and Meghan, saying: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Then in Harry's tribute to his grandmother, released on Monday, Harry said he wanted to honour his father at the start of his reign as King.