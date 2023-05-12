Meghan Markle 'ghosted me when she met Prince Harry', Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh claims

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has claimed she was ‘ghosted’ by the Duchess of Sussex not long after it emerged she was in a relationship with Prince Harry.

Millie said she met Meghan at a hotel opening in Istanbul around eight years ago and the pair ‘got on like a house on fire’.

But then when Meghan’s relationship with Harry became public knowledge, she ‘ghosted’ her, Millie claims in the Mumlemmas podcast.

She said Millie shared ‘all of her contacts’ with the then Suits actress.

When news emerged Meghan was dating Prince Harry, Millie said she texted her to say: “Hey I hope you’re OK, thinking of you.”

She said she received an abrupt message from Meghan that was “unlike any of our communications before.”

“It wasn’t like I’d messaged her asking if it was true - that was none of my business, I didn’t care - I was just like, 'are you ok?'. What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space, she needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure.

“I didn't message her again, but I did expect that we would stay in touch. I thought she'd message back and say, ‘Look, sorry everything is a bit stressful right now.’ She cut me dead. I never heard from her again.

“We haven't spoken since.”

“She had met her prince. I was on a reality show, so she obv was like, ‘I can't be associated with Made In Chelsea, I'm gonna be royal. I’ve got to cut her loose. I just wasn’t useful any more."

Ms Mackintosh said she would love to sit down with the Duchess and ask her: “Why did you ghost me?”