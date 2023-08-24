Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death

Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Meghan Markle will attend the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games with Prince Harry, but won't be in the UK for the anniversary for the late Queen's death, it is understood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry will return to the UK on the eve of the anniversary of the late Queen's death but is not expected to be joined by Meghan and will not meet with his family.

There were rumours Meghan would not come to Europe at all as the Invictus Games, but a close friend of the couple has said this is not the case.

Omid Scoobie, a confidant of the Sussexes, said: "A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'delighted to be attending' the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf next month.

"Harry will be there from the start and Meghan will join him later on in the competition. They'll both be at the closing ceremony."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Alamy

During his trip to the UK, Harry will attend a charity awards ceremony in London on September 7, celebrating the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families supported by WellChild.

But he has "no intention" to see Prince William or the King during his whirlwind trip, insiders have said.

Despite his trip providing a good opportunity for the family to "settle their differences", relations remain "firmly rooted at rock bottom", sources told the Mirror.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The King and Queen are expected to mark the first anniversary of her death privately at their Balmoral estate.

Prince Andrew is also expected to join the royals at the Scottish residence, accompanied by his daughters.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase

Read more: Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry will not be joined by Meghan for the event. Picture: Alamy

Harry is not expected to be joined by Meghan for his stop off in the UK either, with her instead expected to fly straight to Germany from California for the Invictus Games next month, according to the Telegraph.

The prince has been WellChild's patron for 15 years and regularly attends its annual awards ceremony but is not expected to be joined by the Duchess of Sussex, who has been a guest at past events.

The 2022 WellChild awards took place on the day the Queen died, and the duke and duchess withdrew from the event with Harry flying to Scotland to be with other members of the royal family.

The awards ceremony is being held a few days before Harry's 2023 Games - for wounded military personnel and veterans - begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 9 and staged over eight days.

"For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families," Harry said.

Harry is not expected to meet with the King and Queen to mark the first anniversary of the late Queen's death. Picture: Alamy

During the event, the duke will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and delivering a speech.

Matt James, WellChild chief executive, said: "The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing.

"The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.

"It will also provide an opportunity to recognise the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive."